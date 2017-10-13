Burbank Girls Tennis Dominates Burroughs, 16-2

By Rick Assad

For the Burbank High girls’ tennis team, it still holds sway over city rival Burroughs.

On Thursday afternoon, the visiting Bulldogs took out the Indians 16-2 in a Pacific League match.

But despite the loss, Burroughs coach Roy Bernhardt said the experience will be useful.

“The positive spin will be that this is a good little warmup before we play Hoover and Glendale next week,” he said. “We have to beat Glendale next week to make it to the CIF playoffs. We need matches and that’s what we got.”

Kristina Kirakosyan, a sophomore and Burbank’s No. 1 singles player, defeated the Indians’ No. 1, senior Jackie Samsell 6-0 and beat No. 2, sophomore Chloe Bookmyer 6-4.

Sophomore Natalie Khachikian substituted for Kirakosyan, but Burroughs No. 3, junior Sandy LeMay, came through with a 6-4 triumph.

Alice Avedikian, a senior and No. 2, beat Samsell 6-4, Bookmyer 6-1 and LeMay 6-1.

Johana Faraj, a junior, is Burbank’s No. 3 singles player and went 6-4 over Samsell, 6-2 against Bookmyer and 6-1 against LeMay.

In doubles action, Burbank’s No. 1 tandem of junior Daisy Kim and senior Krystal Hirahara, knocked off No. 1 senior Leah Diystypa and junior Savannah Doris 6-3.

They tamed No. 2 senior Emma Jones and senior Camryn Thompson 6-3 and went 6-2 versus No. 3 sophomore Alice Weber and junior Phuong Nguyen.

Burbank’s No. 2 team of sophomore Elza Vardanyan and sophomore Bella Lamahna, knocked off Diystypa/Doris 6-1, Jones/Thompson 6-4 and edged Weber/Nguyen 7-5.

At No. 3 for the Bulldogs (8-3), senior Emilie Siraki and freshman Jinette Faraj downed Jones/Thompson 6-1, Weber/Nguyen 6-2, while Diystypa/Doris emerged with a 7-5 decision over Siraki/Faraj.

