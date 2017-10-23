Burroughs Adds Seven to Hall of Fame

Seven new members were inducted into the Burroughs High Sports Hall of Fame Friday evening in the Brian Hurst Gymnasium at the school.

The inductees were coach Greg Switzer, J.K. Scott, Debbie Gudzin, Emily Tubert, Kyle Cremarosa, Randy Simmrin and Ron Weckbacher.

Switzer graduated from Burroughs in 1968 and later returned to the school to be the cross country and track coach. He led the Burroughs boys’ cross country team to five league championships. In track, he led the boys’ team to five league titles and won two league titles as the girls’ track team coach. He later moved on to Hoover High in Glendale, where he enjoyed, even more, success, as he coached four All-Americans in cross country.

Scott graduated from Burroughs in 1997. The son of longtime Burroughs teacher Terry Scott, J.K. was a star athlete in three sports. Originally a basketball and baseball player, Scott began playing football as a junior and enjoyed immediate success. In two seasons, the quarterback passed for more than 4,800 yards and 42 touchdowns. Recruited by many schools, Scott went on to the University of Washington where he was a member of the 2001 Rose Bowl champion Husky team. He is now a teacher in Tennessee.

Gudzin became the Activities and Athletic Secretary in 2007 and served in that role until her retirement in 2017. She is credited with being a strong supporter of athletics and for helping with organizing the Hall of Fame event.

Tubert graduated from Burroughs in 2010 and was a four-year varsity golfer. A two-time Pacific League champion, she went on to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links title in 2010. In college at the University of Arkansas, she was a three-time All American. She is now a rookie on the LPGA tour. Last month she tied for 66th place in the New Zealand Open shooting five over par for the four-day event. A few weeks earlier she shot four under par in the Cambria Portland Classic in which she finished tied for 41st.

Cremarosa is a 1999 grad and a three-year varsity football player who also played basketball. As a sophomore, the wide receiver was one of Scott’s main passing targets. When he graduated, he held the school record in career scoring. He went on to Harvard University where he continued his career and was the team captain as a senior. At the end of his career, he was sixth on the school’s all-time reception list.

Simmrin graduated from Burroughs in 1973 and was best known for his success as a wide receiver in football. He also competed in basketball and track. He went to play at USC, where he won a national title and two Rose Bowls. He left USC as the leading receiver in school history with 100 receptions for 2,015 yards and 14 touchdowns. He went on to play in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before moving on to Canada, where he played with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Weckbacher graduated from Burroughs in 1978, where he was a star in football and track. He went on to compete in both sports at Glendale Community College, before moving on to the University of Minnesota, where he played wide receiver for two years and was named team MVP.

