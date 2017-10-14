Burroughs Football Can’t Handle Doyle, CV

Crescenta Valley High quarterback Cole Doyle grew up in the shadows of Memorial Field.

A former student at St. Finbar School, Doyle spent Friday evening causing havoc to host Burroughs in a 38-14 Pacific League win.

“It was an important game. Burroughs is always a good matchup for us,” said Doyle, who is a junior. “We’ve been practicing hard for them all week. Even with the injuries we had, our guys stepped up and pulled out the ‘W’ tonight.”

Doyle rushed for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 15 carries. He also passed for 88 yards.

Crescenta Valley (7-0, 4-0) will now face Burbank High next Friday at Moyse Field on the campus of Glendale High in a battle of the two remaining unbeaten teams in league.

“They are a very well coached team. They have a staff that has a lot of football IQ. We know it is always a great chess match when you play Crescenta Valley High School,” Burroughs coach Mike Reily said. “I’m a little disappointed and a little concerned with what we did to ourselves. We weren’t executing some of the schemes that we had prepared all week. I’m a little bummed that we didn’t come and play like we had prepared all week.”

Burroughs (3-3, 2-2) was locked in a 7-7 tie with the Falcons at then of the first quarter.

Burroughs quarterback Nathan Piper hooked up with Cerain Baker on a 20-yard touchdown with24 seconds left in the first quarter, tying things at 7.

From then on it was almost all Falcons, who went on a 31-0 run to put the game out of reach for the Indians.

Burroughs did not score again until the fourth quarter when Hakeem Hickman scored on a one-yard run with 3:18 left to play.

Indians running back Ben Peters finished with 123 yards rushing in 27 carries.

Piper finished the late completing 9 of 21 passes for 100 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Burroughs will host Muir High next Friday at Memorial Field. Prior to the game Burroughs will have the newest members of its Sports Hall of Fame inducted in a ceremony.

