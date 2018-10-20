Burroughs Football Comes Up Just Short Against Pasadena

It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for the Burroughs High football team.

But the Indians certainly haven’t lost football games because of a lack of effort.

Friday night the Indians put together a solid performance against host Pasadena, coming up short 35-32.

“It was a football game. It was a fun game to be a part of,” Burroughs coach Rand Holdren said. “I thought they fought all the way through and they executed. We had a fourth and goal and we stepped up and scored, which is big for us. I thought it was a good game for Burroughs. I wish it would have come out on the other side.”

Alex Deptula scored on a 2-yard run with 31 seconds left, giving Burroughs a chance to attempt a last-second effort at an onsides kick.

Pasadena (5-4, 3-3 in league) recovered that attempt, however.

Burroughs (2-7, 2-4) overcame a 14-0 deficit.

Quarterback Nathan Piper hooked up with junior Ellington Simmons on a 16-yard touchdown with 5:36 left in the first half to make it 14-7.

The Indians cut the deficit to 14-13 just before halftime when Alex Perez returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked.

The game was halted in the third quarter due to a hip injury to Burroughs defensive back Kyle Heyman. Heyman was alert and talking with paramedics prior to being transported to a local hospital.

Following the delay, the game began to open up more as the defenses on both sides start to tire and the offenses started move the ball with ease.

Piper and Simmons hooked up late in the third quarter, this time on a spectacular catch from the receiver. The touchdown gave Burroughs a 19-14 lead with 2:49 left in the third quarter after the two-point conversion was failed.

Pasadena battled back and regained the lead on a 1-yard run by Malachi Langley. Langley finished with 26 carries for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Burroughs fought back as Luke Rogers scored on a 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to make it 25-21.

But Pasadena’s 14-year-old freshman Mekhi Fox returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. It was Fox’s second touchdown of the game.

Burroughs looked poised to get back down the field again.

But the Indians’ next drive was halted on an interception by Pasadena’s Nicholas Benson.

Langley then scored on a 79-yard run on the the first play of the Bulldogs’ drive, making it 35-25 with 6:01 to play.

“I thought our guys fought and left it all on the field. It was good for us,” Holdren said. “We made some adjustments and we started being successful running the ball. Then we started being successful and stuck with it.”

Rogers led Burroughs on the ground carrying the ball 25 times for 96 yards. Piper also had 13 carries for 80 yards. Piper also completed 12 of 23 passes for 117 yards.