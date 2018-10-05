Burroughs Football Falls to Muir

The defense hasn’t been the problem for the Burroughs High football team in recent weeks.

That was the case again Friday when the Indians faced Muir High.

Unfortunately turnovers put the Indians in a few situations that proved costly in a 36-0 loss.

“We didn’t execute. We’re doing things defensively. We have to move the ball on offense. I’m going to look at it and fix whatever the problem is,” Burroughs coach Rand Holdren said.

Burroughs (1-6 overall, 1-3 in league) intercepted Muir quarterback Brian Love twice in the first half.

Aiden Forrester got the first interception, which was late in the first quarter.

Henry Diaz then got a second-quarter interception that was deep in Muir territory.

Burroughs had the ball at the Muir 18-yard line, but could not punch its way onto the scoreboard.

Muir’s first touchdown came on a 33-yard run from Jahlique Stephens. Stephens is a rare four-year varsity starter as he played his first two years of his high school career at Arcadia High.

Muir went up 14-0 at the 3:43 mark of the second quarter when Calen Bullock picked up a fumble by teammate Aryonis Harrison and raced to the end zone.

The Mustangs took advantage of a Burroughs turnover to add a 19-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

“Defensively we played lights out tonight,” Muir coach Antyone Sims said.

Muir (6-1, 3-1) got a 43-yard touchdown run from Aulonzo Bailey early in the fourth quarter.

Burroughs’ next drive ended when Muir’s Chuck Shull made a fine defensive read to intercept Burroughhs quarterback Nathan Piper.

Shull returned the interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

Burroughs’ Luke Rogers carried the ball 21 times for 49 yards to lead his team.