“BIG GAME!!” 68 Meetings – Burroughs Leads Burbank, 42-26

By Dick Dornan

myBurbank Sports Emeritus

“ BIG GAME ”

68 Meetings

1949 – 2016

Burroughs leads Burbank, 42-26

1949 – Burbank 12, Burroughs 7. The “Big Game” made its debut in 1949. Former junior high and first year high school, John Burroughs, made what was supposed to be an easy Burbank victory a hard fought battle. The stronger Bulldog team prevailed, however, paced by Pete LiPera who later became head coach at Burbank, and Paul Cameron, who later starred at UCLA.

1950 – Burroughs 6, Burbank 0. Burroughs avenged the previous year’s loss on a rain drenched field as Louie Elias went 41 yards through “Lake Memorial” for the only score of the game. He later recalled that the rivalry was already intense even though it was only two years old.

1951 – Burbank 28, Burroughs 12. Having already won the Foothill League Championship, the Bulldogs could have let down and been upset; but showing true championship caliber, overpowered the Indians.

1952 – Burbank 33, Burroughs 0. The Bulldogs were led by Bob McCalmont and shut out the Indians for their second straight series win.

1953 – Burroughs 7, Burbank 0. Paced by a 44 yard touchdown run by Maurice Elias, brother of Louie, Burroughs returned the previous year’s favor, scoring their second series shutout.

1954- Burroughs 49, Burbank 0. Again paced by Maurice Elias, who set a then single game school record of 162 yards rushing, the Indians recorded their second straight and third overall series shutout. This stands as the most one-sided victory in the series.

1955 – Burbank 20, Burroughs 14. On their way to a probable playoff berth, the Indians overlooked the Bulldogs and were knocked out of the playoffs. Steve Searock and Bill Reed led the Bulldogs who were under the guidance of rookie coach Ham Lloyd, whose squad included John Lockwood who later became head coach at Burbank.

1956 – Burbank 18, Burroughs 0. The Bulldogs scored their second shutout of the series in a battle for the Foothill League title (first time in the series). Played before an estimated crowd of 11,000 people, the Bulldogs were quarterbacked by Bob Alfred and paced by Fred Tunnicliffe, whose nephew, Tom, would later start at both schools, winning CIF Player of the Year as a senior at Burroughs.

1957 – Burroughs 28, Burbank 19. In another rookie coaching victory, Leon Shortenhaus guided the Indians, led by Bob Hand, to the victory. Playing for Burroughs was Pete Lubisich, who would later go on to play at USC.

1958 – Burbank 32, Burroughs 0. Posting their third series shutout the Bulldogs were led by the three touchdown performance of Tom Pulford. Tom, whose son, Darrin, also played for the Bulldogs, is one of the many players to have relatives also compete in the series.

1959 – Burroughs 19, Burbank 0. Trading shutouts again, the Indians scored their fourth win with an assist from Burbank, who was forced to use many J.V. players after having 19 of the varsity members declared ineligible for the game for “egging” the mural over the Burroughs Auditorium. Conde Lick and Brent Vance led the Indians with a TD each.

1960 – Burroughs 19, Burbank 7. Indian coach Leon Shortenhaus closed out his coaching career at Burroughs with a 3-1 record in the “Big Game”, beginning and ending with a victory.

1961 – Burbank 25, Burroughs 13. In the fourth of his 22 seasons as a coach at Burroughs, and first as Head Coach, Bob Dunivant watched his Indians and the Bulldogs battle to a 7-7 tie into the third quarter, only to see the Tribe fumble three times in the second half, helping Burbank to the victory.

1962 – Burbank 34, Burroughs 0. Also beginning and ending his coaching career with a victory, Ham Lloyd posted a 5-3 “Big Game” record with this win in his final game. Phil Culotta scored three touchdowns to pace the Bulldogs to their fourth series shutout and came up just points short of the CIF scoring championship, losing to Steve Grady of Loyola who scored five touchdowns the same evening.

1963 – Burbank 14, Burroughs 7. Burroughs finally ended a string of seven straight shutout losses since the second game of the season but were unable to contain the Bulldogs’ Gerry Altman, whose 100 yards helped Burbank to its third straight series win.

1964 – Burroughs 27, Burbank 7. The Bulldogs’ Tom Paggi set a school record with a 74 yard run from scrimmage for one of his two touchdowns on the night but Burroughs snapped a three game losing streak to Burbank.

1965 – Burroughs 19, Burbank 0. The Indians notched their fifth series shutout. Bob McCorkle, who passed or ran for a then school record 17 touchdowns on the year, hit Mike Erickson for one touchdown and while playing defense, picked off a Bulldog aerial and returned it 78 yards (also a school record) for another score.

1966 – Burroughs 19, Burbank 0. Posting its sixth series and fourth season shutout, Burroughs coasted to its favorite score in the rivalry (the Indians have won three 19-0 “Big Games”), and third consecutive series victory.

1967 – Burbank 20, Burroughs 19. Undefeated going into the game, the Indians again scored 19 points. Burbank, however, on the 173 yard passing of Dale Cirscione and the 85 yard fumble recovery of Randy Ivie for a touchdown, scored 20 for one of the biggest upsets in the series. The win prevented Burroughs from going ahead, for the first time, in the rivalry.

1968 – Burbank 20, Burroughs 13. The Bulldogs again scored 20 points, led by Bill Johnson who scored all three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards.

1969 – Burbank 44, Burroughs 8. Dan Flavin passed for four touchdowns and John Minor rushed for 91 yards for the Bulldogs. The game was so dominated by Burbank that the only Indian score came on a 95 yard kickoff return by Jess Talamantes which remained a school record until 1978. Burbank again won three in a row versus Burroughs.

1970 – Burroughs 15, Burbank 12. In a well played game, Bulldog star John Minor scored both touchdowns and rushed for 152 yards, only to see his heavily favored team lose to a fired up Indian squad. Burroughs was led by QB Tim Molina who passed for 113 yards and threw two touchdowns to Bruce Wallace. Jess Talamantes rushed for 111 yards.

1971 – Burroughs 17, Burbank 13. Jeff Budrick and John Funk scored the two Indian touchdowns. Quarterback Tom Lawson completed 19 passes, 10 to Scott Nelson for 117 yards, all of which were single game Indian records at the time. Bob Mendoza booted a 29 yard field goal to seal the victory.

1972 – Burbank 14, Burroughs 0. Burbank notched their fifth shutout in the series as quarterback Leo Orange and Kenny Walker scored the two Bulldog touchdowns. The game was played for the Foothill League title, and with the victory, Burbank knocked the Indians out of a playoff berth. Jim Galbraith caught seven passes in a fine effort for the Indians, who went on to shut out Burbank the next three games. The Bulldogs won their fourth league title and would not win another one for the next 37 years (2009).

1973 – Burroughs 6, Burbank 0. Burroughs tied Crescenta Valley for the league title with their seventh series shutout and went into the CIF Playoffs for only the second time in school history. Jerry Howell scored the games only touchdown played in pouring rain at “Lake Memorial”. Indians’ quarterback Curtis Ilhe and wide receiver Randy Simmrin were the inspirational leaders on the team. Simmrin later starred for USC and played for Buffalo and Tampa Bay in the NFL.

1974 – Burroughs 36, Burbank 0. A boisterous crowd of 12,000 fans came to Memorial Field to witness Burroughs dominate the helpless Bulldogs. Burbank could have tied the Indians for first place in the Foothill League with a win, but were dominated as Burroughs recorded their second consecutive and eighth series shutout, holding the Bulldogs to 36 total yards. All-CIF quarterback Tom Miller passed for three touchdowns and 179 yards, mostly to wide receivers Bob Frishette, Hans Anderson and Kirk Morales. Tony De Felicis, Joe Mersola, Mike McDonald and Ron Wollard all contributed in the convincing win. The Indians went on to post an 11-1 record, tied with the 1979 team for the best record ever, and advanced to the CIF Quarterfinals.

1975 – Burroughs 40, Burbank 0. Burroughs took the series lead for the first time ever, 14-13, with their ninth series shutout and third consecutive over Burbank. The game also marked Bulldog coach Pete LiPera’s last contest. The rout was highlighted by All-CIF linebacker Mike McDonald, who later played at USC and for the Rams, returning an interception for 67 yards as the Indians finished their first regular season under Craig Bell at 8-1.

1976 – Burbank 17, Burroughs 14. Burbank avoided a fourth consecutive Burroughs win by upsetting the Indians on a 41-yard field goal by George Florez on the last play of the game. The kick was set up by an interception with 17 seconds left by Rich Good who ran it back 46 yards to the 24-yard line. This was Good’s second pick of the night, both of which set up two Burbank scores for the game. Al Penaranda and George Williams, both of whom had brothers who later played for Burroughs, scored the two Indian touchdowns, while the Bulldogs were paced by Denny Caira.

1977 – Burroughs 40, Burbank 10. Burbank surprised everyone by taking a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime but the Indians roared back in the second half with a fine passing performance by quarterback Dean Townsend. Mike Pate intercepted a pass for the Indians for a touchdown. George Williams, Lupe Yanez and Reuben Torres also scored for the Indians. The defense was sparked by the play of linebacker Jeff Fitzgerald. The game marked the return of Bob Dunivant as head coach of Burroughs.

1978 – Burroughs 28, Burbank 16. Burbank, led by Tom Tunnicliffe who passed for 182 yards, again came out on the short end of the score. Lincoln Simonds scored three Indian touchdowns and the defense, led by Nick Manocchia, held the Bulldogs to six yards rushing and sacked Tunnicliffe seven times for a loss of 67 yards.

1979 – Burroughs 33, Burbank 12. In a unique twist of events, Burroughs, now quarterbacked by Tom Tunnicliffe, who transferred from Burbank, the Indians went into the game rated the number one team in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, Southern California, the State and the Nation. The Bulldogs put up a strong fight, scoring 12 points against a team that had badly beaten the previous #1 team, St. Paul, 27-12, and allowed only one touchdown to four previous Foothill League opponents, outscoring them 152-7. The Indians were paced by the 191 yards rushing of Edgar Penaranda and Tunnicliffe’s 123 yards passing while the defense held Burbank to 90 total yards. Burroughs finished the season 11-1 (tied with the 1974 team for the best record ever) and advanced to the CIF Quarterfinals. Head Coach Bob Dunivant would later step aside from his coaching duties.

1980 – Burroughs 25, Burbank 17. Taking a four game lead with their fourth consecutive win in the “Big Game” series, a first for either school, the Indians also knocked the Bulldogs out of a playoff berth while recording their fourth consecutive Foothill League Title, also unprecedented in the history of the league. Led by the rushing of Edgar Penaranda and Rick Williams, plus the passing of Gary English, the Indians managed to hold off a stubborn Burbank team, led by the rushing of Eric Burcham. The Indians went on to the CIF Semifinals.

1981 – Burroughs 44, Burbank 21. Burroughs jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead on the passing and rushing of quarterback Rich Strasser (34 and 87 yard touchdown completions) and the rushing of Paul Kibala and Joe D’Alessio. The Indians would advance to their first-ever CIF Finals and finish as runner-ups while winning their fifth consecutive league title.

1982 – Burroughs 42, Burbank 6. Burbank took to an early lead, going 55 yards on 11 plays to take a 6-0 advantage midway through the first quarter. The Indians, behind the rushing of Bret Mersola, Jeff Markland and Eli Montemayor, finally got on track and cruised to a rather easy victory. It was Burroughs’ sixth consecutive win over Burbank.

1983 – Burbank 24, Burroughs 21. In one of the more exciting games of the series, the Bulldogs opened the scoring with a one yard run by Derek Trabilcy. The lead changed hands several times in the game until late in the fourth quarter when Burroughs tied the score on a 61 yard pass from Sean Spring to Bret Mersola. Burbank, led by QB Gary Lotka, took their last possession of the game and marched down the field to the Indian 10, and lined up for a field goal with less than 10 seconds on the clock. The first Bulldog attempt was deflected and went wide, but the Indians were called for defensive holding on the play. After the penalty was assessed, Alfredo Velasco nailed his second attempt from 21 yards out with no time showing on the clock for a dramatic, upset victory for the Bulldogs. The win snapped the six “Big Game” winning streak of the Indians.

1984 – Burbank 28, Burroughs 0. Quarterback Gary Lotka threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 23 passing and led the Bulldogs to their second consecutive victory in the series and their first playoff berth since 1977. It is Burbank’s first shutout of the Indians since 1972 and sixth in the series. Lotka’s efforts cement his name in “Big Game” lore and he went on to win the Most Valuable Player of the Foothill League.

1985 – Burbank 14, Burroughs 10. For the first time since 1967-69, the Bulldogs win their third straight “Big Game” behind the leadership of quarterback Sal Velasco. Burbank overcame a 10-7 deficit as Velasco hit wide receiver Robert Jarrin with what proved to be the game winning pass on the first possession of the second half. The Bulldogs marched 69 yards in seven plays and the defense shut out the Indians the rest of the way.

1986 – Burroughs 33, Burbank 26. In his return to the sideline for the first time since he left coaching in 1979, Bob Dunivant led the Indians to victory and snapped the three-game winning streak of the Bulldogs in the rivalry. After trailing 14-12 at the half, the Indians took the lead at 19-14 entering the fourth. The Indians’ Danny Cusumano scored from two yards out to make it 26-14. Quarterback Jeff Barrett led the Indians with 177 yards and two touchdowns.

1987 – Burroughs 41, Burbank 0. Quarterback Jeff Barrett shined on offense as he completed 11 of 16 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He even rushed for two more touchdowns. Burbank’s Gabe Jimenez ran for 118 yards on 24 carries and was the lone bright spot for the Bulldogs. Burroughs won their tenth series shutout and first vs. the Bulldogs since 1975. The Indians would eventually reach the CIF Finals and finish as runner-ups as they did in 1981.

1988 – Burroughs 31, Burbank 15. The magic of former head coach Bob Dunivant was evident again as he helped head coach Butch McElwee lead the Indians to victory. Having the headsets on again for only the third time in the season, Dunivant surprised Burbank by calling a reverse, flea-flicker for a 65 yard completion early in the game to spark the victory.

1989 – Burroughs 23, Burbank 19. The Indians were led by a trio of running backs in the win. Andre Banks rushed for 33 yards in 12 carries, Lionel Portugal ran for 31 yards on eight carries and Danny Suarez added 33 yards in eight carries as Burroughs defeated Burbank yet again.

1990 – Burroughs 20, Burbank 7. Sean McDermott rushed for 183 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown as the Indians defeated the Bulldogs for the fifth consecutive year. Ben Goldwasser added a touchdown and Eddie Gavilan had an interception for Burroughs.

1991 – Burbank 14, Burroughs 12. The Brenes brothers led the Bulldogs to victory and halted the Indians winning streak in the series at five games. Steve carried 19 times for 123 yards and Frank scored both Burbank touchdowns en route to 72 yards on 14 attempts. DB Mike Lyneis made a diving interception of a Marco Esquivel pass at the Bulldog 15 to clinch the win.

1992 – Burbank 21, Burroughs 17. Down 17-14, Bulldog quarterback Brian Casey completed a 30 yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Kendricks Lewis with 53 seconds left to give Burbank the four point victory. Bulldog running back Hector Valencia, who later would become head coach at Burbank, scored on a 56 yard run up the left sideline to put Burbank up 7-3 late in the first quarter. Burbank increased their lead to 14-3 only to see the Indians come back and take the lead. Burbank wouldn’t be denied as they took their second straight “Big Game”.

1993 – Burroughs 31, Burbank 6. After finishing 0-10 a year ago, the Indians completed their turn around with a decisive win that sent them to the playoffs for the first time since 1989. Eddie Melgar rushed for 115 yards and scored three touchdowns as Indian head coach Gary Bernardi earned his first win in the “Big Game” and snapped the brief two game winning streak for Burbank in the series. This win began a run of 10 consecutive victories for Burroughs over their hated rivals.

1994 – Burroughs 17, Burbank 13. The Indians scored the winning touchdown on a four yard pass from Mike Barrett to Tony Listro with 7:05 left in the game. Carlos Moreno ran for 134 yards on 28 carries as Burroughs stormed back from a 13-3 halftime deficit. Burbank’s Carlos Baker rushed for 121 yards on 21 carries.

1995 – Burroughs 21, Burbank 0. In a game that will be remembered for ending early due to a brawl with 3:21 left, Indians quarterback J.K. Scott led the way completing 9 of 15 passes for 166 yards. Wide receiver Glenn Adriatico caught three passes for 69 yards, including a 23 yard pass from Scott that gave Burroughs their final touchdown. Burbank was last shut out in the “Big Game” in 1987 and it marked Burroughs’ eleventh series shutout. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs for the third straight time.

1996 – Burroughs 35, Burbank 6. Quarterback J.K. Scott completed 16 of 29 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns as the offense continued to put up big numbers and the defense was led by Danny Kang who had two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble. Scott would later take his talents to the University of Washington.

1997 – Burroughs 29, Burbank 14. Glenn Adriatico finished his illustrious prep career catching an 89 yard TD pass from quarterback Chris Santoyo and added an 11 yard TD run too as Burroughs won their fifth straight in the series. Adriatico completed his career with 199 receptions for 3,069 yards. The Indians jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in Bulldogs alum Keith Knoop’s first “Big Game” as head coach for Burroughs.

1998 – Burroughs 26, Burbank 21. In the 50th meeting of the “Big Game”, wide receiver Kyle Cremarosa caught eight passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Indians to victory. Burroughs quarterback Joe Kroells completed 11 of 20 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns as the Indians took an 18-7 halftime lead and held off Burbank. Alan Gutierrez led the Bulldogs with 161 yards on 32 carries.

1999 – Burroughs 35, Burbank 14. The Indians won their seventh consecutive game (longest in the series) over the Bulldogs by overpowering them from the very start. Jonathan Overturf scored on an 83 yard trick play on the first play from scrimmage in the game. Randy Beckmann and Michael Perez added a touchdown apiece and Spencer Steward caught a TD pass from Joe Kroells as Burroughs rolled to victory. The game marked the 1000th point ever scored by the Indians against the Bulldogs in their storied rivalry.

2000 – Burroughs 54, Burbank 36. The Indians’ Mike Perez rushed for 214 yards on 31 carries including a 57 yard TD run with less than a minute to play. Teammate Lonn Salmon threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 6 of 10 passing. Burroughs’ 54 points set a record for most points scored by one team in the “Big Game” and the 90 points combined was also a record.

2001 – Burroughs 38, Burbank 21. Mike Perez rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns and Gabriel Moise Jr. picked up a fumble and rumbled 88 yards down the field for the clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter. Trailing 26-21, Burbank was driving deep into Indian territory only to have the turnover. Moise’s score made it 32-21 and it ended any hope of a Bulldog win. Perez reached the 1,000 yard mark for the second consecutive season. He also had an 80 yard touchdown reception in the game.

2002 – Burroughs 43, Burbank 31. The Indians had a commanding 30-7 lead early in the third quarter behind the play of quarterback David Brooks, who rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns. However, Bulldog signal caller Mike McDonald, son of former Burroughs star Mike McDonald Sr., rallied his team to within 37-31 with 3:51 to play on a TD pass to Rico Clark. Burbank was on the drive again looking for the win when Burroughs’ Darrel Ditri intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards for a score with 24 seconds to play to cap the win. This marked the tenth consecutive win in the series for Burroughs and the longest such streak in the “Big Game”.

2003 – Burbank 24, Burroughs 18. Finally! The Bulldogs snapped the 10 game “Big Game” winning streak of Burroughs as Mike McDonald finished 14 of 28 for 203 yards and three touchdowns. McDonald connected with Jesse Ayers on an 11 yard TD pass with 3:28 to play which turned out to be the decisive score.

2004 – Burbank 26, Burroughs 12. Jason Barbic did it all for Burbank in their second consecutive “Big Game” win over the Indians. Barbic rushed for 50 yards in six carries and a TD, caught two passes for 108 yards and threw a 13 yard touchdown pass. Mike McDonald finished his “Big Game” career completing 7 of 11 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown.

2005 – Burroughs 35, Burbank 28. As Mike Perez did back in 2000, the Indians’ Thomas Kyle put his team on his back and rushed for 249 yards on 32 carries and a pair of touchdowns, including a 62 yarder that put Burroughs ahead 26-14 early in the third quarter. Burbank’s Robert Linda completed 16 of 36 passes for 283 yards and a score. The Indians regained control of the series after Burbank had won back to back contests the previous two years.

2006 – Burroughs 24, Burbank 6. First Mike Perez, then Thomas Kyle. Now Joe Wiggan. He did it all in a convincing manner as he rushed for 288 yards on 47 carries and scored two touchdowns. Wiggan rushed for 178 yards in the second half alone. The Indians scored 24 unanswered points to defeat the Bulldogs who could have shared the league title with a win. Led by head coach Keith Knoop, Burroughs finished the regular season with a 9-1 mark and 7-0 in Pacific League play, its first league title since 1981.

2007 – Burroughs 30, Burbank 20. The Indians rallied from a 13-0 first quarter deficit and scored the game’s next 23 points to lead 23-13 late in the third quarter. After a Bulldog touchdown with 4:39 left in the game trimmed the Burroughs lead to 23-20, Indians’ tailback Dominique Barnes scored on a 27 yard run to seal the victory. Barnes finished with 149 yards in 16 carries as Burroughs won their third straight in the series.

2008 – Burroughs 58, Burbank 22. Following in the legendary footsteps of Indians’ Mike Perez, Thomas Kyle and Joe Wiggan, Dominique Barnes put on a performance of a lifetime in the 60threndition of the “Big Game”. Barnes rushed for 304 yards, a school record, on 23 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead the Indians to the dominating win. The 58 points scored by Burroughs set a “Big Game” scoring record for one team. Barnes scored on touchdowns runs of seven, 20, 48, 85 and nine yards. In the process, Barnes set the school record for most points scored in a season by a player. The Indians won their fourth straight in the series. On a historic note, Burbank made the CIF playoffs and won their first playoff game since 1927, a stretch that lasted 81 years. 1927 also marked the year when Burbank won its first league title.

2009 – Burbank 28, Burroughs 21. The Bulldogs snapped a four game losing streak vs. Burroughs and in the process won their first league title in 37 years! (1972 the last) Before 8,800 fans, these two teams clashed in a thrilling contest. It marked the first time in the 61 year history of competing against each other that both teams finished as co-champions together (each team finished with identical 6-1 records in the Pacific League. For Burbank, it was their fifth league title. Burroughs won their tenth league title the previous week). After Dalton Williams gave the Indians a 21-20 lead on a 79-yard touchdown dash down the Burroughs’ sideline late in the third quarter, Burbank’s Ulises Ochoa scored on a one yard touchdown run with 5:36 remaining in the game to give the Bulldogs a 28-21 advantage that they would not relinquish. Williams led Burroughs with 203 yards rushing while Ochoa ran for 127. Burbank quarterback Adam Colman completed 14 of 23 passes for 174 yards and teammate Jackson Diamond caught 10 passes for 111 yards and was rewarded with the game ball by first-year head coach and Bulldog alum, Hector Valencia. Burbank finished its season with a school-record tying nine wins (9-3) and advanced to the CIF quarterfinals for a second consecutive season.

2010 – Burroughs 38, Burbank 35. In front of a boisterous crowd of 9,000 die-hard Indian and Bulldog fans, Burroughs mounted the greatest comeback in “Big Game” history and defeated arch-rival Burbank, 38-35, on a last-second field goal to win a share of the Pacific League title for the second consecutive season. Amidst an electric atmosphere that only this rivalry could produce, the Indians rallied from a dire 28-0 deficit early in the second quarter and stunned Burbank when junior Cristobal Escobar kicked a 20 yard field goal as time expired to cap off one of the greatest games in “Big Game” annals. Trailing 35-21 early in the fourth quarter, the Indians scored back to back touchdowns to tie the game. After forcing Burbank to punt with 1:15 to play, Burroughs quarterback Lucas Yanez completed three passes to set up Escobar’s game winning field goal. Burroughs fans rushed the field to celebrate as all of us bore witness to the last “Big Game” to be played at venerable Memorial Stadium. Yanez completed 14 of 26 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 63 yards while his twin brother Tyler Yanez caught eight passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Burbank’s Ulises Ochoa finished with game-highs of 188 yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns (two rushing, one interception). Burroughs would go on to defeat El Rancho in the first round of the CIF playoffs and advance to the quarterfinals, their first postseason win since 1987.

2011 – Burroughs 34, Burbank 7. In the first-ever “Big Game” played outside the city limits, John Burroughs won their third consecutive Pacific League title with a 34-7 victory over Burbank. Due to the ongoing renovation of Memorial Stadium, the 63rd “Big Game” was played at Arcadia High School. More than 5,000 fans traveled to the game to witness a rushing performance like none other in “Big Game” lore. Indians’ star tailback Zander Anding broke the single-game “Big Game” rushing record with 349 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns. Anding’s 73-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Burroughs a 14-7 halftime lead. His 46-yard TD late in the fourth quarter cemented the win and gave the Indians back to back city bragging rights over the rival Bulldogs. It was Anding’s fifth 300 yard-plus effort of the season. He finished the regular season with 2,453 yards rushing which is not only the best single-season mark in the school’s history, but the best single-season mark in Pacific League history as well. He also has scored 25 rushing touchdowns and 29 touchdowns overall heading into the CIF playoffs. Burroughs claimed their fourth league title in the last six years (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011), their twelfth in their storied history and have won three consecutive league titles for the first time since 1977-1981 when they won five straight championships.

2012 – Burbank 37, Burroughs 14. After a year hiatus away from the city of Burbank, the 64th “Big Game” returned to venerable Memorial Stadium which received a facelift in 2011. Before 8,000 die-hard football fans, Burbank won the cross-town matchup with a dominating 37-14 effort for its first win in the series since 2009. It was Burbank’s largest margin of victory against Burroughs since a 28-0 shutout of the Indians in 1984. The Indians avoided what would have been their worst defeat in the history of the Big Game. Burbank pounded Burroughs 44-8 back in 1969. The Bulldogs outgained the Indians, 288 to 148. Burbank held the Burroughs ground game to 75 yards on 24 carries. In contrast, the Bulldogs rushed for 246 yards while controlling the line of scrimmage throughout the night. Sophomore James Williams rushed for 149 yards on 14 carries; including an 89-yard touchdown burst on Burbank’s first play of the second half that gave the Bulldogs a commanding 30-0 lead.

2013 – Burbank 47, Burroughs 21. Before a raucous capacity crowd at Memorial Field, Burbank won its second consecutive game against rival Burroughs, 47-21, in the 65th renewal of the “Big Game.” The Bulldogs had not beaten the Indians in back-to-back years since the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The victory marked the third win in the rivalry over the last five years for Burbank, its best stretch in the cross-town duel since winning three straight from 1983 through 1985. Meanwhile, the 26-point loss marked the worst defeat by Burroughs at the hands of Burbank since suffering a 28-0 loss to Burbank in 1984. It was the most points scored ever by Burbank against Burroughs in the 65-year history of the BIG GAME. The 47 points eclipsed the previous high set in 1969 in which Burbank won, 44-8. The one-two punch of James Williams (173 yards on 23 carries) and Joseph Pendleton (132 yards on 14 carries) was too much to handle for Burroughs as the two talented running backs sliced and diced their way to the tune of 305 combined rushing yards and six touchdowns. Leading 17-14 at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Indians, 30-0, in the third quarter en route to the easy victory. Burbank advanced to the CIF semifinals for the second time in its history and won a school-record 10 games on the season.

2014 – Burbank 16, Burroughs 10. For the third consecutive game, the Bulldogs were victorious against their cross-town rivals. The last time that happened was 1983, 1984 and 1985. Burbank quarterback Ryan Meredith completed 16 of 24 passes for 158 yards including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Nick Warren that proved to be the game winner late in the third quarter. Leading 9-7, Burbank’s Kyle Alvarez recovered an Indians fumble and one play later Meredith found Warren on a screen pass that resulted in a touchdown with 23 seconds to play in the third period. Burroughs committed five turnovers to aid the Bulldogs’ effort as BHS clinched third place in the Pacific League and an automatic playoff entry. The loss knocked JBHS from earning a postseason berth.

2015 – Burroughs 47, Burbank 21. The Indians rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to score 40 unanswered points en route to a resounding victory and with it the outright Pacific League championship, their first title since 2011. The win propelled Burroughs to a 10-2 season where the Indians advanced to the CIF quarterfinals and achieved their best season since 2006. Burbank jumped out to a quick 14-point lead only to see its cross-town rivals respond with 19 second quarter points. Junior Chance Bell (164 yards on 20 carries) broke off a nifty 76-yard touchdown run that gave the Indians a 26-14 advantage early in the third quarter. Senior quarterback Steven Hubbell (17 of 28 for 268 yards) threw five touchdowns to four different receivers as JBHS snapped the three game series win streak strung together by the Bulldogs. Burbank has never defeated Burroughs four straight times in the 67 year history of this phenomenal and historical rivalry.

2016 – Burbank 36, Burroughs 7. Behind a dominating effort, the Bulldogs defeated their cross-town rivals for the fourth time in five years, the first time that Burbank has accomplished that feat during the 68-year history of this rivalry. Darnell Williams, younger brother of former BHS star James Williams, scored two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards on 10 carries. Senior quarterback Guy Gibbs threw for 128 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Burroughs’ offense was stifled throughout the game by a tenacious Bulldogs’ defense that limited Indians’ standout Chance Bell to just 12 yards on 20 carries. The decisive win marked Burbank’s largest margin of victory over Burroughs since 1969 when the Bulldogs won, 44-8. The victory propelled Burbank to historic heights as the Bulldogs advanced to their first-ever CIF championship game only to lose to Yorba Linda, 31-21, in the Division VIII final. Burbank won a school-record 10 games during a magical season and one for the ages.

