Burbank Police Officers Serve Diners To Help Special Olympics

Burbank police officers and cadets teamed up with waiters from Chevy’s for Tip A Cop to benefit Special Olympics on Tuesday evening, October 24. Members of the Burbank Police Department waited tables and even helped whip up some guacamole for customers.

On the televisions in the background, the Dodgers were already leading in the first game of the World Series so the mood was upbeat inside the restaurant.

Patrons were generous in tipping the servers.Many diners donated more than twenty dollars and walked away with a Special Olympics t-shirt.

Burbank police officers brought out their newly custom painted pink SUV recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Painted at no cost to the department by West Coast Customs, the bright pink police vehicle was parked in front of Chevy’s doors. Throughout the evening, people enjoyed posing for photos with the SUV.

