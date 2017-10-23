Leadership Burbank’s Costume Party Proves To Be a Eye Opener

Leadership Burbank held it’s Halloween-themed costume party Saturday night at the Nickelodeon Studio on Olive Avenue. The event brought out hundreds in costumes with everything from just makeup changes to full-blown theatrical costumes.

The event was a major fundraiser for the Leadership Burbank class of 2018, who will determine their community project in the coming months.

“We wanted to do something different from the traditional chicken dinner gala fundraiser,” said Nerissa Sugars, this year’s chair of the Leadership Burbank board.

“This community loves the Halloween season and costumes, and what better way to celebrate than with food, drinks, and dancing at Nickelodeon – a globally acclaimed, entertainment giant that most people wouldn’t normally get to visit!”

“No auctions, no donation pitches, no special honorees – just a party for the grown-ups,” added Sugars. “And while they’re enjoying the evening, they’re helping support a valuable cause.”

Leadership Burbank is a nine-month training program for those who seek to develop personal and professional skills and contacts while learning more about the community of Burbank.

Winners from the costume contest won round-trip tickets from major airlines and tickets to Warner Bros. studio tours.

Here is a gallery from the scary night at Nickelodeon from our Chief Photographer, Ross A. Benson.

