105 Self Care Ideas For Parents During Distance Learning

We survived the first week of distance learning and if you’re a parent, you probably need a drink right about now. Trying to find meet link, internet crashes, failed logins, hearing your kids ask you 75 times a day “when is this over?” and “can I have a snack?” Exhausting is an understatement.
With schools closed, teachers are doing live classrooms with google meets and zoom and parents are juggling being a parent with being the new cafeteria person, yard duty, tutor, librarian, media tech, peaceful playground monitor, nurse, and counselor. Some parents are still working full time from home while trying to manage their kid’s online learning.
Needless to say, we have a long year ahead of us and it’s important that parents take the time for self-care. If we are overstressed and feeling depleted, the whole home system crumbles and it becomes an unhealthy learning environment.
Here are 105 things you can do for yourself starting today to integrate self-care into your daily routine. These ideas are either free or cost very little money and some even help support small businesses in Burbank.
1. Give yourself a mani/pedi
2. Give yourself a facial
3. Read a book
4. Make a vision board
5. Meditate
6. Write in a journal
7. Give a friend a call
8. Get your nails done at Oasis Nail Spa
9. Go for a walk
10. Make your favorite recipe
11. Do some gardening
12. Play a video/phone game
13. Have a zoom hangout with friends
14. Take an online yoga class From Yoga Blend
15. Take a hike at Stough Canyon
16. Netflix and chill
17. Color in an adult coloring book
18. Get dressed up for fun
19. Take a nap
20. Sit outside and people watch
21. Shop online and support small businesses like Bell Cottage
22. Go to the beach (by yourself)
23. Go for a bike ride on the Chandler bike path
24. Have a distance wine date with a friend
25. Have a glass of wine by yourself
26. Send someone flowers from Enchanted Florist
27. Try a Pinterest craft
28. Mail someone a letter
29. Draw encouraging words on your sidewalk
30. Disconnect from social media for 24 hours
31. Feng-Shui your home
32. Watch a movie
33. Do a jigsaw puzzle
34. Bake cookies and share them with no one
35. Read inspiring quotes
36. Go for a scenic drive
37. Sing in the car
38. Dance like no one is watching
39. Watch your favorite childhood movie
40. Do something fancy with your hair
41. Write down affirmations to tell yourself when you are struggling
42. Unsubscribe from junk emails
43. Write a poem
44. Sit outside and soak up the sun
45. Take a bubble bath
46. Write yourself a letter to open on the last day of school
47. Do a nature scavenger hunt
48. Listen to Music
49. Start a new hobby
50. Make an Amazon wishlist
51. Organize your photos
52. Go on a virtual tour
53. Watch youtube videos to learn how to draw
54. Watch a makeup tutorial and try it out
55. Give yourself a foot massage
56. Buy fresh fruit from the Burbank Farmer’s Market
57. Play a game of Sudoku
58. Do a crossword puzzle
59. Watch a Sunday service on YouTube from South Hills Church
60. Make lists (fave foods, movies, a bucket list, etc)
61. Get yourself coffee from a local cafe like The Palm Coffee
62. Visit a garden-like Descanso, Huntington Library or the Arboretum
63. Make a playlist of uplifting songs for when you’re feeling down
64. Exercise for 20 minutes
65. Listen to an audiobook
66. Go horseback riding at Circle K Stables
67. Listen to a podcast
68. Go out for ice cream to Sliders
69. Go bird watching
70. Go on a virtual trip using Google Earth
71. Learn a card trick
72. Practice breathing exercises
73. Go to bed early and get up late
74. Drive to a new neighborhood and go for a walk there
75. Take a virtual painting class from Wine and Design
76. Take a long hot shower
77. Take a drive to see the murals around Burbank
78. Watch a live virtual comedy show from Flapper’s Comedy Club
79. Do some light stretching
80. Plan a romantic at-home date with your spouse
81. Drive-by your favorite movie set locations in Los Angeles
82. Have a staycation weekend-no chores!
83. Take an online class
84. Get a terrarium/DIY garden kit from Tansy
85. Do a home improvement project
86. Adopt a pet
87. Buy yourself some flowers
88. Make your own candles
89. Sign up for a subscription box
90. Read The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying up and then purge your closet
91. Learn a new language
92. Take up a new instrument
93. Talk to a therapist
94. Get a cocktail kit from Fancy-Free Liquor
95. Look through your old yearbooks
96. Do a paint-by-number
97. Take a Zoom perfume class from Phoebe Peacock
98. Read a magazine
99. Try aromatherapy
101. Start a fun collection
102. Drink your coffee in silence
103. Start a gratitude journal
104. Reconnect with an old friend
105. Smile you are loved