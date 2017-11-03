FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Magnolia Park

On the western end of Magnolia in Burbank is an area of homes and shops know as Magnolia Park.

In the 1920’s, a project to build homes and a shopping district was begun.

Hopes were high and plans were laid out to make this a fantastic area to live and to shop. To draw attention to the area of Magnolia, the promoter Earl L. White pulled out all the stops and hired several Silent movie actresses to show off the new development and bring in buyers and businesses.

Within a short few years there were 3500 homes and a new business district on Magnolia Blvd itself.

As they say the rest is history as today Magnolia park is a bustling hub of shops, restaurants, antique stores and other fine eclectic businesses.

Here are some photos from the 1928 promotional pictures featuring actresses, Betty Baker, Betty Gerry, Dorothy Gulliver, Ann Carter and Billie Barnes.

Slowly fading with the city’s ever-changing landscape, the places and people of Burbank’s past tell a vibrant story. Before the arrival of Warner Bros. and Walt Disney, First National Pictures built its original studio lot on Olive Ave in 1926. For over sixty years, Lockheed Aircraft Company produced some of the nation’s best airplanes where the massive Empire Shopping Center now stands. Heavyweight champion James Jeffries turned his Burbank ranch home and barn into a beloved landmark and boxing venue. Inventor Joseph Wesley Fawkes’s scheme to build a monorail to Los Angeles became a local laughingstock. Diehard Burbankers Wes Clark and Michael Mc Daniel collect these and many more forgotten local stories where they can finally be found.

