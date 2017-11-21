Holiday In The Park Draws Record Crowds

Magnolia Park’s annual Holiday in the Park event drew record numbers of people to the eclectic Burbank shopping district on Friday evening, November 17. Approximately 22,000 people attended the event showcasing local music, arts and crafts, services and shops.

“On behalf of the Holiday in the Park committee, we are overjoyed and overwhelmed by the amount of love and support the community has shown us by attending the event,” commented committee member Ashley Erikson.

“Everyone involved from the the entertainment, to the stores, to the exhibitors that filled the streets, to every single attendee, did a phenomenal job creating such a fun and interactive event that people of all ages could enjoy.”

A cappella vocal groups from John Burroughs High School and David Star Jordan Middle School performed at the event, along with cheer teams from Jordan and Luther Burbank Middle Schools. Live DJs, along with small acoustic and electric bands and ensembles livened up the scene along the nine block stretch.

Two performance stages at Bank of America and Worship Walk Church showcased musical and gymnastics groups.

Santa and Mrs. Claus posed for photos with children and families at the UMe Credit Union and free candy apples were handed out to those in line.

A snow play area, a bubble party, face painting and games entertained visitors. Vehicles from SRT and Burbank Fire and Police departments, along with classic cars, were parked throughout the event.

“For the committee, putting Holiday in the Park together is an act of love- not just for Magnolia Park but for the entire Burbank community, and we hope we conveyed that in our efforts.”

Erikson noted Burbank officials estimated the number of attendees for the 2017 event at 22,000 – which was 7,000 more than the estimated attendance at the 2016 Holiday in the Park.

“The committee is already hard at work analyzing the event and what we can do better for next year, seeing as 2018 will be the event’s 30th anniversary,” added Erikson.

Holiday in the Park is funded through donations from individuals, businesses and stores in the Magnolia Park area.

The Holiday in the Park committee is accepting donations online to help fund the 2018 Holiday in the Park here. Closing down Magnolia Boulevard is costly for the committee, but much safer than trying to contain the event to the sidewalks of Magnolia Boulevard.

More information on the Holiday in the Park event can be found on their website.

