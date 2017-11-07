Arts for All Presents Grant Money to BUSD

Burbank Arts for All Foundation (the Foundation) announced investments made in media, visual and performing arts programs for schools in Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday November 2, 2017. Trena Pitchford, Executive Director of the Foundation, announced a total of combined grant giving of $38,509.28, the Foundation’s largest gift to date. Included in this total gift is a $10,000 grant to support BUSD’s Music Is Instrumental campaign as well as an investment of $28,509.28 in school site programs.

For the Foundation’s 21st grant cycle, twenty-four grant applications were received from schools throughout BUSD, including submissions from seven elementary schools, all three of BUSD’s traditional middle schools and both of the general population high schools, as well as Monterey High School.

The granted funds will support a wide variety of programs impacting 8,272 kids in this school year and thousands more in the years to come.

“Since the beginning of our partnership eleven years ago, Burbank Arts for All Foundation is delighted to continue our commitment to support quality programming in all art forms for Burbank Unified kids,” stated Pitchford.

Highlights from the investments made this Fall to support creative learning in the classroom include: a pilot program to introduce African Movement and Drums; artist in residency programs in theatre, dance and music; a revival of a musical theatre production at the high school level; a school-wide arts wheel; a new kiln which will replace a 30-year-old kiln for a thriving sculpture program; and engaging creative thinking in the design and construction of remotely operated vehicles for a unique collaboration between marine biology and engineering classes.

Since the Foundation began providing grants to schools, a total of $467,718.90 has been invested through 277 grants. Many of the grants funded by the Foundation were matched with funding from BUSD, school sites, PTA units or a school’s booster club. With a consistent lack of funding of state and federal dollars since its inception in 2005, BUSD’s Arts for All strategic plan has been supported by this robust ecosystem of community, business and Foundation funding.

In May, BUSD identified a need of $1.2 million to repair or replace musical instruments in middle and high schools and BUSD’s Board of Education adopted the district wide goal 4.4 to “work with community partners to raise 10% of that need by the end of this school year,” naming the yearlong campaign “Music Is Instrumental.” In making the $10,000 grant, the Foundation is supporting this BUSD campaign.

Burbank Arts for All Foundation is also teaming up with a committee of community leaders, Co-Chaired by Linda Walmsley, Michael Cusumano and Michael Hastings, to help BUSD reach their goal in an effort, called “1,000 for $100.” “We invite the community to join us and become a part of 1,000 individuals who support Music Is Instrumental with a $100 donation that is 100% tax deductible and 100% dedicated to helping kids in our public schools,” added Pitchford. Any donor interested in making a donation can find more information on the Foundation’s website: www.burbankartsforall.org/fundraising/musicisinstrumental

Related Posts: