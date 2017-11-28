BCR Holds its Annual Kickoff to the Holidays Show

On Wednesday evening, November 15th, BCR “a place to grow” held its annual kickoff to the holidays.

BCR “a place to grow” has been supporting the developmentally/intellectually disabled population for those in and around Burbank for over 50 years. This is the most favorite time of year for the clients of BCR “a place to grow” because they get to perform their holiday show, one that has taken weeks to prepare.

The show’s themes this year were BCR’s Holiday Spectacular with act 2 being BCR on Broadway!

They entertained a crowd of almost 400 and thoroughly enjoyed the spotlight while performing their songs and dances.

A presentation was made by Debra Callahan with a generous $1000 donation to BCR from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxilary #2188.

Along with the show, the event is a fundraiser; there is a silent auction with goods generously donated by local businesses and a bake sale. Members from the Foothill Civitan Club donate their time to assist that evening as well as ladies from the Burbank Chapter of the National Charity League.

Burbank resident Debra Freedman attended for the first time this year and said with tears in her eyes “This was such a wonderful evening, I am so glad this organization is in my Community!” Just one more reason to be proud and thankful for our “Big, Little, Town of Burbank!”

