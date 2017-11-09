Burbank Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

An elderly man from Burbank has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

On November 8, at about 7:16 A.M., Thomas Jones, an 80-year-old resident of Burbank, was crossing Glenoaks Boulevard at the intersection with Lincoln Street when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Jones was transported to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle which struck Jones remained on-scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in this collision. Excessive speed also does not appear to be a factor.

The exact cause of this collision is still under investigation. The Burbank Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed it to call the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, at (818) 238-3100.

