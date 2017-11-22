Burbank Police Department Earns Re-Accreditation in Standards of Excellence

The Burbank Police Department has earned re-accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), a highly valued recognition of public safety professional excellence. Achieving this accreditation requires voluntary compliance with hundreds of law enforcement standards established by CALEA® based on best practices.

“This re-accreditation reinforces our commitment to excellence, professionalism, and continued improvement,” said Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse. “We will continue to utilize both internal and external oversight to ensure we are meeting and exceeding industry standards and best practices.”

In July of 2017, the Burbank Police Department underwent an extensive on-site assessment and verification process to ensure the Department was meeting the Commission’s standards. As part of the process, a Public Information Session was held, providing the public with an opportunity to voice both praise and criticism, and to ask questions of the CALEA® assessors.

The Burbank Police Department was formally recognized and re-accredited in a ceremony held in Jacksonville, Florida on November 18, 2017. The Burbank Police also earned its second Accreditation for Advanced Law Enforcement by meeting additional criteria above and beyond those required for standard accreditation.

The Burbank Police Department has been recognized as a CALEA® accredited law enforcement agency since 2014. This latest accreditation is good for four years.

For more information about CALEA® and the law enforcement accreditation process, please visit www.calea.org

Related Posts: