Burbank Police to Host Crime Prevention Seminar for Businesses

The Burbank Police Department will host a seminar for local Burbank merchants on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. The seminar will be held at the Burbank Police Department and will focus on crime prevention tips, deterrence strategies, crime trend discussions, and legal challenges as they relate to retail and business establishments in the City of Burbank. The seminar will also allow for a question and answer period.

Due to space limitations, registration will be limited to 75 guests. All attendees MUST register and check-in with identification will be required. Only owners and employees of Burbank businesses and merchants will be accepted in the registration process.

If you are interested in attending, please register at http://www.BurbankPD.org/seminar.

Once your registration has been accepted, a Community Resource Officer will contact you via email to confirm.

For more information, please see the flyer below.

