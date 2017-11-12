Burbank Veterans Day Ceremony Honors All Who Served

The City of Burbank’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 10, at the McCambridge Park War Memorial brought out veterans from every branch of the military.

The Condor Squadron started off the event with an impressive flyover and the Burbank Community Band entertained those in attendance. Highlights of the day included a rendition of “America The Beautiful” by John Burroughs High School senior Grace Sessinghaus and the national anthem by a Kindergarten class from St. Robert Bellarmine Elementary School.

Elected officials made comments and reminded those in attendance of the significance of Veterans Day. All veterans in attendance were honored and recognized for their service.

Here are some photos as seen through the lens of myBurbank Chief Photographer Ross A. Benson.

Click on the images to see a larger view.

Related Posts: