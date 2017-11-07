Burroughs Junior State of America Members Win Awards

By On November 7, 2017

Leave a reply

Burroughs Best Debater Award Winners from left to right: Eric Jaszkowiak, Loui Kahn, Max Zekowski, Zach Hagen-Smith, and Ariana Kretz

At the Southern California Junior State of America Fall State Convention, Burroughs JSA students won nine Best Debater Awards.

Max Zekowski. Winner of four Best Debater Awards (the gavels). The most for any single student

These students are: Eric Jaszkowiak, Louie Kahn, Max Zekowski, Zachary Hagen-Smith, and Ariana Kretz.

Jaszkowiak, Kahn and Hagen-Smith each won one Best Debater Award a piece while Kretz won two Best Debater Awards.

Zekowski won a total of four Best Debater Awards; the most for any single student.

In addition, Burroughs JSA was presented with their plaques for winning the 2016-2017 Southern California Junior State of America Chapter-of-the-Year and the 2017 National Civic Impact Award.

Burroughs JSA Teacher Advisor David Knatcal (right), being presented the 2016-2017 Southern California Chapter of the Year Award from the Southern California JSA by the Governor Patrick Aimone (left)

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *