Burroughs Junior State of America Members Win Awards

At the Southern California Junior State of America Fall State Convention, Burroughs JSA students won nine Best Debater Awards.

These students are: Eric Jaszkowiak, Louie Kahn, Max Zekowski, Zachary Hagen-Smith, and Ariana Kretz.

Jaszkowiak, Kahn and Hagen-Smith each won one Best Debater Award a piece while Kretz won two Best Debater Awards.

Zekowski won a total of four Best Debater Awards; the most for any single student.

In addition, Burroughs JSA was presented with their plaques for winning the 2016-2017 Southern California Junior State of America Chapter-of-the-Year and the 2017 National Civic Impact Award.

