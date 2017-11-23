City of Burbank Gives Thanks to its Employees

The city of Burbank recently held a breakfast for all employees as a thank you for their work.

Besides all of the employees who enjoyed the breakfast, the following were recognized for their various years of service:

BURBANK WATER & POWER

5 YEARS

Cesar M. Ancheta

Lincoln E. Bleveans

Keoni R. Hayashibara

Kyle A. Hazlewood

David M. Martinez

Sharon K. Miller

Gina A. Nardico

Miguel E. Pereyra (Awarded

Posthumously)

Ryan T. Reina

Christopher C. Riven

Arturo Salgado

Scott D. Steinle

Sean T. Swe

Heather M. Tashjian

Michael Wenzinger

Guillermo Zamudio

10 YEARS

Sean M. Allen

Kenneth R. Austin

Christian F. Briones

Ann E. Caballero

Apolinario G. Cervania

Griselda G. Cox

Frank J. Diliberto

Claude H. Hagan Jr.

Fred A. Keeler Jr.

Allison P. Mao

Daniel Nahaku

Maria L. Poulin

James B. Rowland III

Juan C. Saavedra

Michael N. Schnitzius

Roland B. Simon

Michael E. Thompson

John T. Trainer

Michael L. Wildermuth

Michael C. Ysais

15 YEARS

Daniel A. Aird

David L. Curtis

Timothy A. Lyneis

Nancy C. Reis

John Stenberg

Dorsley D. Virgo

25 YEARS

Robert T. Huizenga

Lydia G. Ray

30 YEARS

Scott R. Anderson

Ellard W. Chire

Sherry Kelley

Mark H. McCord

35 YEARS

Gregory P. Sweeney

CITY CLERK

5 YEARS

Zizette K. Mullins

CITY COUNCIL

10 YEARS

Sandy M. George

15 YEARS

Robert C. Kramer

CITY MANAGER

5 YEARS

Erika M. De Leon

20 YEARS

Colleen D. Felix (Retired)

CITY TREASURER

5 YEARS

Debbie S. Kukta

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

10 YEARS

Lilly Arevshatyan

Adam Emmer

Robert S. Manougian

James M. Rigor

Ross Young

15 YEARS

Johnny Gonzales

David Kriske

Miriam Reguerra

20 YEARS

Jose R. Alcantar Alderete

30 YEARS

Robert J. Peren

FINANCIAL SERVICES

5 YEARS

Lydia Guerrero

10 YEARS

Patrick C. Flynn (Awarded Posthumously)

Nickie L. Lopez

Nancy Minassian

15 YEARS

Steven Aragon

Heidi Okimoto

20 YEARS

Rebeka Balasanyan

FIRE DEPARTMENT

10 YEARS

Michael Baldassano

Eric J. Ball

Jeffrey J. Coombs

J. Ryan Cortina

Susan K. Hayward

Daniel J. King

Brigitte Le

Devon S. Meister

Logan G. Shaw

Adrian D. Sirbike

John H. Washington Jr.

20 YEARS

Danny Alvarez

James Carrick

Wayne D. Chisholm

Erick N. Clements

John D. Freeborn

Kenneth Hultgren

Paul F. Magnante

Kelly L. Morris

James Moye

Joel Petteys

Anthony Soffa

Travont (Tray) White

25 YEARS

Michael T. Brack

Matthew D. Wagner

30 YEARS

Ronald A. Barone

Steven F. Briggs

George F. Hawkes

Thomas J. Lenahan

Craig M. MacFarlane (Retired)

Kenet D. Robertson

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

5 YEARS

Michael A. Carson

Steve Esmeirat

10 YEARS

Cuong (Luis) Le

Jason E. Miller

L. Anthony Moore (Resigned)

Lucas D. Suimanjaya

15 YEARS

Jamie Ehring

David W. Morales

Vaughn B. Nemecek

LIBRARY SERVICES

5 YEARS

Christine A. Alles

Jennifer S. Bailey

Roger A. Hiles

Susan E. Mattson

Sarah M. Oakes

Judith K. Parker

10 YEARS

Rageni Arora

Diane L. Malden

Rajan D. Nanda

Tina L. Sahadi

15 YEARS

Neva J. McDaniel

Karen Stead

Catherine A. Whitehead

David Willis

20 YEARS

Laura Brownell

30 YEARS

Naomi Aronoff (Retired)

MANAGEMENT SERVICES

5 YEARS

Laura I. Hernandez

15 YEARS

Kristin A. Shedarowich

20 YEARS

April Moreno

PARKS AND RECREATION

2017

10 YEARS

Rogelio Cardenas (Resigned)

Van H. Cognata

Bryanna D. Edwards

Walter Gates Jr.

Jose E. Lara

Glen T. Williams

Ryan D. Yonan (Resigned)

15 YEARS

Elsa Delatorre

Viviana Garzon

Gwen Indermill

Scott Matthews

Andrew J. McDaniel

David Montero

Rocio C. Perales

20 YEARS

Patrick J. Farrell

30 YEARS

Luis A. Alvarez

Patricia S. Molinar

5 YEAR

Michael A. Albanese

Denis Cremins

Eric H. Deroian

Paul D. French

Michael J. Hagopian

Jacqulene Cole

Mary L. Paterson

Ryan D. Rhoads

Carlos J. Rivas

Kristopher J. Totemwongs

Dewayne A. Wolfer

10 YEARS

Alfonso E. Ang

Emil Brimway

Karel Castro

Jonathan J. Dugas

Selena M. Espinoza

Lorik Gicanov

Christopher B. Hensley

Jana L. Howington

Thomas L. Krueger

Marsha E. Laufer

James A. Marshall

Cameron J. Mencuri

Harrie J. Niers

15 YEARS

Dianne E. Annis

Joseph J. Farrow

Henry S. Garay

James T. Jordan

Carly M. Lott

Mike C. Macias

Diane L. Shear

Stephen P. Turner

Maricela Vega

Josephine N. Wilson

20 YEARS

Teri A. Byrne

Anthony C. Faggiano Jr.

Todd S. Fatta

Eufemia I. Gomez

Stephen A. Maxwell

Sean E. Toth

25 YEARS Anthony P. DeSantis

Fernando Rojas

Kerry J. Schilf (Retired)

30 YEARS

Charles M. Howell

PUBLIC WORKS

2017

5 YEARS

Katherine F. Lopez

Juan A. Robles

Anthony Salcedo

Michael R. Smith

10 YEARS

Steven J. Alcantar

Julie F. Carreon

Alejandro Delgado Diaz

Elida Gallegos

Jon P. Gee

Zeibour Khonkikian

Erin M. McDaniel

Richard K. Powell

Kiki I. Thomas-Lee

15 YEARS

Miguel Hernandez

Mirna L. Mendoza-Hurley

Ricardo O. Sanchez

Timothy R. Smith

20 YEARS

Martin Lupercio

Jose F. Puga

David Uehlein

25 YEARS

Jeanne Keeler

30 YEARS

Richard R. Benson

Robert H. King

William C. Parrish Jr.

Renee J. Roach

