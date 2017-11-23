City of Burbank Gives Thanks to its Employees

By On November 23, 2017

The city of Burbank recently held a breakfast for all employees as a thank you for their work. 

Besides all of the employees who enjoyed the breakfast, the following were recognized for their various years of service:

BURBANK WATER & POWER

(Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

5 YEARS 
Cesar M. Ancheta
Lincoln E. Bleveans
Keoni R. Hayashibara
Kyle A. Hazlewood
David M. Martinez
Sharon K. Miller
Gina A. Nardico
Miguel E. Pereyra (Awarded
Posthumously)
Ryan T. Reina
Christopher C. Riven
Arturo Salgado
Scott D. Steinle
Sean T. Swe
Heather M. Tashjian
Michael Wenzinger
Guillermo Zamudio

10 YEARS 
Sean M. Allen
Kenneth R. Austin
Christian F. Briones
Ann E. Caballero
Apolinario G. Cervania
Griselda G. Cox
Frank J. Diliberto
Claude H. Hagan Jr.
Fred A. Keeler Jr.
Allison P. Mao
Daniel Nahaku
Maria L. Poulin
James B. Rowland III
Juan C. Saavedra
Michael N. Schnitzius
Roland B. Simon
Michael E. Thompson
John T. Trainer
Michael L. Wildermuth
Michael C. Ysais

15 YEARS 
Daniel A. Aird
David L. Curtis
Timothy A. Lyneis
Nancy C. Reis
John Stenberg
Dorsley D. Virgo

25 YEARS 
Robert T. Huizenga
Lydia G. Ray

30 YEARS 
Scott R. Anderson
Ellard W. Chire
Sherry Kelley
Mark H. McCord

35 YEARS 
Gregory P. Sweeney

 

(Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

CITY CLERK

5 YEARS 
Zizette K. Mullins

 

CITY COUNCIL

10 YEARS 
Sandy M. George

15 YEARS 
Robert C. Kramer

 

CITY MANAGER

5 YEARS 
Erika M. De Leon

20 YEARS

Colleen D. Felix (Retired)

 

CITY TREASURER

5 YEARS 
Debbie S. Kukta

 

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

10 YEARS 
Lilly Arevshatyan
Adam Emmer
Robert S. Manougian
James M. Rigor
Ross Young

15 YEARS 
Johnny Gonzales
David Kriske
Miriam Reguerra

20 YEARS

Jose R. Alcantar Alderete

30 YEARS

Robert J. Peren

 

(Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

FINANCIAL SERVICES

5 YEARS

Lydia Guerrero

10 YEARS 
Patrick C. Flynn (Awarded Posthumously)
Nickie L. Lopez
Nancy Minassian

15 YEARS 
Steven Aragon
Heidi Okimoto

20 YEARS

Rebeka Balasanyan

 

FIRE DEPARTMENT

10 YEARS 
Michael Baldassano
Eric J. Ball
Jeffrey J. Coombs
J. Ryan Cortina
Susan K. Hayward
Daniel J. King
Brigitte Le
Devon S. Meister
Logan G. Shaw
Adrian D. Sirbike
John H. Washington Jr.

20 YEARS 
Danny Alvarez
James Carrick
Wayne D. Chisholm
Erick N. Clements
John D. Freeborn
Kenneth Hultgren
Paul F. Magnante
Kelly L. Morris
James Moye
Joel Petteys
Anthony Soffa
Travont (Tray) White

25 YEARS

Michael T. Brack
Matthew D. Wagner

30 YEARS 
Ronald A. Barone
Steven F. Briggs
George F. Hawkes
Thomas J. Lenahan
Craig M. MacFarlane (Retired)
Kenet D. Robertson

 

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

5 YEARS

Michael A. Carson
Steve Esmeirat

10 YEARS 
Cuong (Luis) Le
Jason E. Miller
L. Anthony Moore (Resigned)
Lucas D. Suimanjaya

15 YEARS 
Jamie Ehring
David W. Morales
Vaughn B. Nemecek

 

LIBRARY SERVICES

5 YEARS 
Christine A. Alles
Jennifer S. Bailey
Roger A. Hiles
Susan E. Mattson
Sarah M. Oakes
Judith K. Parker

10 YEARS 
Rageni Arora
Diane L. Malden
Rajan D. Nanda
Tina L. Sahadi

15 YEARS 
Neva J. McDaniel
Karen Stead
Catherine A. Whitehead
David Willis

20 YEARS 
Laura Brownell

30 YEARS

Naomi Aronoff (Retired)

 

MANAGEMENT SERVICES

5 YEARS

Laura I. Hernandez

15 YEARS

Kristin A. Shedarowich

20 YEARS 
April Moreno

 

PARKS AND RECREATION

2017

10 YEARS 
Rogelio Cardenas (Resigned)
Van H. Cognata
Bryanna D. Edwards
Walter Gates Jr.
Jose E. Lara
Glen T. Williams
Ryan D. Yonan (Resigned)

15 YEARS 
Elsa Delatorre
Viviana Garzon
Gwen Indermill
Scott Matthews
Andrew J. McDaniel
David Montero
Rocio C. Perales

20 YEARS

Patrick J. Farrell

30 YEARS 
Luis A. Alvarez
Patricia S. Molinar

 

5 YEAR 
Michael A. Albanese
Denis Cremins
Eric H. Deroian
Paul D. French
Michael J. Hagopian
Jacqulene Cole
Mary L. Paterson
Ryan D. Rhoads
Carlos J. Rivas
Kristopher J. Totemwongs
Dewayne A. Wolfer

10 YEARS 
Alfonso E. Ang
Emil Brimway
Karel Castro
Jonathan J. Dugas
Selena M. Espinoza
Lorik Gicanov
Christopher B. Hensley
Jana L. Howington
Thomas L. Krueger
Marsha E. Laufer
James A. Marshall
Cameron J. Mencuri
Harrie J. Niers

15 YEARS 
Dianne E. Annis
Joseph J. Farrow
Henry S. Garay
James T. Jordan
Carly M. Lott
Mike C. Macias
Diane L. Shear
Stephen P. Turner
Maricela Vega
Josephine N. Wilson

(Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

20 YEARS 
Teri A. Byrne
Anthony C. Faggiano Jr.
Todd S. Fatta
Eufemia I. Gomez
Stephen A. Maxwell
Sean E. Toth

25 YEARS  Anthony P. DeSantis
Fernando Rojas
Kerry J. Schilf (Retired)

30 YEARS 
Charles M. Howell

 

PUBLIC WORKS

2017

5 YEARS 
Katherine F. Lopez
Juan A. Robles
Anthony Salcedo
Michael R. Smith

10 YEARS 
Steven J. Alcantar
Julie F. Carreon
Alejandro Delgado Diaz
Elida Gallegos
Jon P. Gee
Zeibour Khonkikian
Erin M. McDaniel
Richard K. Powell
Kiki I. Thomas-Lee

15 YEARS 
Miguel Hernandez
Mirna L. Mendoza-Hurley
Ricardo O. Sanchez
Timothy R. Smith

20 YEARS 
Martin Lupercio
Jose F. Puga
David Uehlein

25 YEARS 
Jeanne Keeler

30 YEARS 
Richard R. Benson
Robert H. King
William C. Parrish Jr.
Renee J. Roach

