City of Burbank Gives Thanks to its Employees

The city of Burbank recently held a breakfast for all employees as a thank you for their work.
Besides all of the employees who enjoyed the breakfast, the following were recognized for their various years of service:
BURBANK WATER & POWER
5 YEARS
Cesar M. Ancheta
Lincoln E. Bleveans
Keoni R. Hayashibara
Kyle A. Hazlewood
David M. Martinez
Sharon K. Miller
Gina A. Nardico
Miguel E. Pereyra (Awarded
Posthumously)
Ryan T. Reina
Christopher C. Riven
Arturo Salgado
Scott D. Steinle
Sean T. Swe
Heather M. Tashjian
Michael Wenzinger
Guillermo Zamudio
10 YEARS
Sean M. Allen
Kenneth R. Austin
Christian F. Briones
Ann E. Caballero
Apolinario G. Cervania
Griselda G. Cox
Frank J. Diliberto
Claude H. Hagan Jr.
Fred A. Keeler Jr.
Allison P. Mao
Daniel Nahaku
Maria L. Poulin
James B. Rowland III
Juan C. Saavedra
Michael N. Schnitzius
Roland B. Simon
Michael E. Thompson
John T. Trainer
Michael L. Wildermuth
Michael C. Ysais
15 YEARS
Daniel A. Aird
David L. Curtis
Timothy A. Lyneis
Nancy C. Reis
John Stenberg
Dorsley D. Virgo
25 YEARS
Robert T. Huizenga
Lydia G. Ray
30 YEARS
Scott R. Anderson
Ellard W. Chire
Sherry Kelley
Mark H. McCord
35 YEARS
Gregory P. Sweeney
CITY CLERK
5 YEARS
Zizette K. Mullins
CITY COUNCIL
10 YEARS
Sandy M. George
15 YEARS
Robert C. Kramer
CITY MANAGER
5 YEARS
Erika M. De Leon
20 YEARS
Colleen D. Felix (Retired)
CITY TREASURER
5 YEARS
Debbie S. Kukta
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
10 YEARS
Lilly Arevshatyan
Adam Emmer
Robert S. Manougian
James M. Rigor
Ross Young
15 YEARS
Johnny Gonzales
David Kriske
Miriam Reguerra
20 YEARS
Jose R. Alcantar Alderete
30 YEARS
Robert J. Peren
FINANCIAL SERVICES
5 YEARS
Lydia Guerrero
10 YEARS
Patrick C. Flynn (Awarded Posthumously)
Nickie L. Lopez
Nancy Minassian
15 YEARS
Steven Aragon
Heidi Okimoto
20 YEARS
Rebeka Balasanyan
FIRE DEPARTMENT
10 YEARS
Michael Baldassano
Eric J. Ball
Jeffrey J. Coombs
J. Ryan Cortina
Susan K. Hayward
Daniel J. King
Brigitte Le
Devon S. Meister
Logan G. Shaw
Adrian D. Sirbike
John H. Washington Jr.
20 YEARS
Danny Alvarez
James Carrick
Wayne D. Chisholm
Erick N. Clements
John D. Freeborn
Kenneth Hultgren
Paul F. Magnante
Kelly L. Morris
James Moye
Joel Petteys
Anthony Soffa
Travont (Tray) White
25 YEARS
Michael T. Brack
Matthew D. Wagner
30 YEARS
Ronald A. Barone
Steven F. Briggs
George F. Hawkes
Thomas J. Lenahan
Craig M. MacFarlane (Retired)
Kenet D. Robertson
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
5 YEARS
Michael A. Carson
Steve Esmeirat
10 YEARS
Cuong (Luis) Le
Jason E. Miller
L. Anthony Moore (Resigned)
Lucas D. Suimanjaya
15 YEARS
Jamie Ehring
David W. Morales
Vaughn B. Nemecek
LIBRARY SERVICES
5 YEARS
Christine A. Alles
Jennifer S. Bailey
Roger A. Hiles
Susan E. Mattson
Sarah M. Oakes
Judith K. Parker
10 YEARS
Rageni Arora
Diane L. Malden
Rajan D. Nanda
Tina L. Sahadi
15 YEARS
Neva J. McDaniel
Karen Stead
Catherine A. Whitehead
David Willis
20 YEARS
Laura Brownell
30 YEARS
Naomi Aronoff (Retired)
MANAGEMENT SERVICES
5 YEARS
Laura I. Hernandez
15 YEARS
Kristin A. Shedarowich
20 YEARS
April Moreno
PARKS AND RECREATION
2017
10 YEARS
Rogelio Cardenas (Resigned)
Van H. Cognata
Bryanna D. Edwards
Walter Gates Jr.
Jose E. Lara
Glen T. Williams
Ryan D. Yonan (Resigned)
15 YEARS
Elsa Delatorre
Viviana Garzon
Gwen Indermill
Scott Matthews
Andrew J. McDaniel
David Montero
Rocio C. Perales
20 YEARS
Patrick J. Farrell
30 YEARS
Luis A. Alvarez
Patricia S. Molinar
5 YEAR
Michael A. Albanese
Denis Cremins
Eric H. Deroian
Paul D. French
Michael J. Hagopian
Jacqulene Cole
Mary L. Paterson
Ryan D. Rhoads
Carlos J. Rivas
Kristopher J. Totemwongs
Dewayne A. Wolfer
10 YEARS
Alfonso E. Ang
Emil Brimway
Karel Castro
Jonathan J. Dugas
Selena M. Espinoza
Lorik Gicanov
Christopher B. Hensley
Jana L. Howington
Thomas L. Krueger
Marsha E. Laufer
James A. Marshall
Cameron J. Mencuri
Harrie J. Niers
15 YEARS
Dianne E. Annis
Joseph J. Farrow
Henry S. Garay
James T. Jordan
Carly M. Lott
Mike C. Macias
Diane L. Shear
Stephen P. Turner
Maricela Vega
Josephine N. Wilson
20 YEARS
Teri A. Byrne
Anthony C. Faggiano Jr.
Todd S. Fatta
Eufemia I. Gomez
Stephen A. Maxwell
Sean E. Toth
25 YEARS Anthony P. DeSantis
Fernando Rojas
Kerry J. Schilf (Retired)
30 YEARS
Charles M. Howell
PUBLIC WORKS
2017
5 YEARS
Katherine F. Lopez
Juan A. Robles
Anthony Salcedo
Michael R. Smith
10 YEARS
Steven J. Alcantar
Julie F. Carreon
Alejandro Delgado Diaz
Elida Gallegos
Jon P. Gee
Zeibour Khonkikian
Erin M. McDaniel
Richard K. Powell
Kiki I. Thomas-Lee
15 YEARS
Miguel Hernandez
Mirna L. Mendoza-Hurley
Ricardo O. Sanchez
Timothy R. Smith
20 YEARS
Martin Lupercio
Jose F. Puga
David Uehlein
25 YEARS
Jeanne Keeler
30 YEARS
Richard R. Benson
Robert H. King
William C. Parrish Jr.
Renee J. Roach