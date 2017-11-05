City Council to Consider Zone Change in Rancho District

Members of the Burbank City Council will take up the issue of changing a 4.7-acre property located at 814 South Mariposa Street from Rancho Commercial (RC) to Low Density Residential (LDR) to develop 34 single-family homes.

A staff report has recommended the Council amend the General Plan.

MLC Holdings Inc., has submitted a pre-application to see if the Council will change the designation before submitting an official application to continue the process. The property sits at the southeast end of Mariposa.

According to the staff report:

If Council authorizes the project to proceed, the applicant intends to submit a project that includes redevelopment of an industrial zoned property to a single-family project with a private street (Exhibit C). It would also include a new public horse trail (bridle path) and sidewalk along the Mariposa Street frontage terminating at the property boundary, though specific details of the intended project may change prior to submittal. The applicant’s submittal would include a formal application to amend the General Plan land use designation; amend the Zoning Map to a Planned Development; enter into a Development Agreement; submit for Development Review; and apply for a Tentative Tract Map to subdivide the property. Once the application is submitted, staff would begin the environmental review process in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

The Rancho Review Board met on October 11 with Burbank Senior Planner, Linsay Hagan, gave a presentation of the application to the Board while Lester Tucker and Aaron Talarico from MLC Holdings, provided a presentation on the project proposal.

There were 24 local residents and business owners who also commented during the meeting with most showing concerns for the size of the project and increased traffic. The Board voted 7-0 to not support the zone change.

The proposed project on Mariposa will include a private street. It would also include a new public horse trail (bridle path) and sidewalk along the Mariposa Street frontage terminating at the property boundary, though specific details of the intended project may change prior to the submittal process.

This project is also close to the proposed housing development at the roughly 8.5-acre Pickwick property and may be a test case to see how the Council responds since the owners of the Pickwick property will have to also ask for a zoning change to be able to build housing on their property.

The council will be holding a public hearing this Tuesday, November 7, at 6 pm in the City Council Chambers.

