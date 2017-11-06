Holiday In The Park Plans For Bigger Better Event November 17th

Save the date Holiday in the Park just a week and a half away.

Holiday in the Park 2017 plans have been getting worked on by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association who is hard at work to bring the biggest community event in Burbank to life.

The event which is always planned on Friday before Thanksgiving will land on Friday, November 17th from 5-9pm. Holiday in the Park stretches down Magnolia Blvd from Hollywood Way to Florence St with an estimation of 20,000 people in attendance this year. The street will be closed as the previous year’s event, creating an open and safe environment for kids and families.

You’ll be able to find all of your favorite things from last year including live music and dance shows, character photo ops, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Food Trucks, community booths, a kid zone, classic car show and more.

The neighborhoods surrounding Magnolia Park should expect plenty of cars parking in front of their houses and traffic on the east/west corridors to be packed with vehicles.

As a reminder, Magnolia Blvd. will be closed down from 2 pm to close to 11 pm so please use alternate routes.

