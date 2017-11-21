Hollywood Burbank Airport Offers Holiday Travel Tips

Thanksgiving week kicks off the winter holiday travel season, and passengers traveling through Hollywood Burbank Airport between Monday, November 20, and Monday, November 27, will experience higher-than-normal passenger traffic. We expect upwards of 125,000 travelers that will pass through the Airport during this eight-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period. The busiest travel days will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving. If you’re still looking to book your trip, the slowest travel days are Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

For questions about flight schedules and routes, including procedures for unaccompanied minors, the airlines will have the most up-to-date information. The Airport’s website, www.hollywoodburbankairport.com offers a flight tracker; however, the Airport advises passengers to check their flight status with their airline before arriving at the Airport.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the Airport between 60 and 90 minutes prior to their scheduled departure time in order to find parking, check luggage and go through the security checkpoint to ensure that they are at the gate in time for their flight.

The Transportation Security Administration website answers frequently asked questions, details procedures for screening, and provides guidelines for what can and cannot be taken through the security checkpoint, especially when transporting gifts in carry-on bags.

Hollywood Burbank Airport offers a variety of parking options:

At $24 per day, Valet Parking is conveniently located across from the terminal building. Electric vehicle charging stations and a full-service car wash are also available to Valet Parking customers for an additional charge.

The Airport’s Twitter feed provides up-to-date information about parking availability.

Since the previous holiday travel season, the Airport Authority has relocated the pick-up points for some ground transportation companies. Most notably, the Airport’s rideshare company pick-up point is now located at the ground transportation island closest to the Terminal B entrance. The Airport website provides additional information for rideshare drivers and passengers, including maps and instructional videos.

Non-commercial drivers who are dropping off or picking up passengers at the curb should drive forward to the curbside area near Terminal B, which typically has more space available for vehicles to pull up. Additionally, during peak travel times, the option to drop off passengers in Valet will be made available.

Drivers who plan to accompany a passenger to the security screening checkpoint or wait for a passenger at the baggage claim should park in the Short Term Parking Structure, located within walking distance of the terminals.

Passengers who would prefer not to drive to and from the Airport during the holiday season can take advantage of the Airport’s on-site transportation center, which offers connections to local bus and rail lines . Metrolink Ventura County Line train and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner provide service to the Airport Train Station on Empire Avenue, and BurbankBus and Metro Bus both have bus stops on the ground level of the Regional Intermodal Transportation Center (RITC). BurbankBus’ route takes Airport passengers to the North Hollywood Station, where riders can connect with Metro Los Angeles Red Line train and the Pasadena Express Bus.

Airline schedules, airline websites, train and bus schedules, taxi/shuttle information, parking information and information for patrons with special needs are available on the Airport’s website, www.hollywoodburbankairport.com .

