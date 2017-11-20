Letter: Councilman Wishes All a Happy Holiday Season

November 20, 2017

Letter to the Editor:

“Happy Thanksgiving and Happy Holidays.” 

“It is time to reflect on all of the blessings for which I am thankful.  

I am thankful for another good year of health for myself and my family.  I am continually honored and blessed to serve as your council member of our great city.   I am also thankful for so many residents who care for our community and get involved in our local government.  It is because of your love and dedication that makes this a great community.  

I am thankful for the dedicated employees that work hard, especially our Police and Fire Departments for keeping our city safe.   I am thankful for the men and women who sacrifice so much to keep us free.  

I wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving and a Happy and safe Holiday Season.

Bob Frutos “

 

