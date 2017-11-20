New Apartments, Businesses Included in Olive Stations Project

With a new influx of multi-use buildings heading to Burbank, one that is making a splash is the Olive Station development. The site of the future building can be located at the southeast intersection of Olive Boulevard and Lake Avenue. The land is currently owned by the Cusumano Real Estate Group.

In total, the building will feature 327 studios, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, and four-bedroom apartments. The variety in apartments is meant to provide options in affordable housing to Burbank residents. Hired to design the building will be the award-winning architectural firm Newman Garrison + Partners.

When asked why the Cusumano Real Estate Group when with Newman Garrison + Partners, Michael Cusumano said:

“We conducted an exhaustive search of all of the best design firms in this region, and went as far as to engage five different firms to produce concept drawings for the site, before finally selecting the firm of Newman-Garrison (NG+P) to design the project. And NG+P hit it out of the park. As is evidenced by the design submitted, and their plethora of design awards, Newman-Garrison will bring a new, cutting edge design to Burbank, and set the standard for all future mixed-use projects in the City. (NG+P) has completed projects in Spain, India, Russia, and in the Caribbean, as well as California, where they have designed some of the most recognizable southern California buildings in recent years such as West Park at Civita, The Ellington, The Q East, and the Dylan.

Olive Station will be an architectural landmark as well as a really fantastic place to live. Our team also includes such acclaimed firms as EPT Design (landscape architecture), KGM Architectural Lighting, and John Labib + Associates (structural and civil engineering).”

The goal of this building is to offer a choice to millennials and families alike. Cusumano hopes potential residents will take notice to Olive Stations’ location, amenities, design, sustainability, lifestyle, Affordability.”

To entice potential residents, plans for the building also include a an array of common spaces, which include a game room, a bocce ball course, a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, outdoor dining/BBQ areas, fire pits, retail stores, an outdoor movie theatre, a media center, terrace amenities, a club/lounge area with a private wine room, and a state-of-art fitness center. Located at the ground floor will be a commercial grocery store.

When asked how Olive Stations plans to combat the affordable housing problem in Burbank, Cusuamano said; “First of all, no one has ever built “live-work” loft units in Burbank, and there are almost no 3 and 4-bedroom units in Burbank. No one has ever built this type of a project in Burbank. The Co-Work spaces will also appeal to millennials as well. And this will be the first project in many years where the Developer is including rent restricted affordable units. And great access to employment, Downtown Burbank and Metrolink station. Families, millennials, boomers; everyone will be attracted to this project.”

Olive Stations is expected to be completed by the year 2021. You can find the full list of amenities and features, provided by the Cusumano Real Estate Group, down below:

Amenities: Full concierge service Resort style lap pool & spa Huge common spaces with fire features Seating and cabanas throughout courtyards Outdoor kitchen and dining areas BBQ kitchen and outdoor dining Beautiful garden landscaping Water features Several large lounging areas Private lounge with billiard tables, big screen TV’s High speed internet and Wifi Screening and media room Private fitness club with state of the art equipment, with spin and yoga studio Business center with conference room, computers and professional print/ scan/ copy/ fax stations Dry-cleaning and laundry drop-off and pick-up services Private spa facilities for sauna and massages Zip-Car access Wine storage facility On-site ATM Bicycle parking, storage and maintenance with bike shop EV charging stations Ample guest parking Gated community with key fob access controls Roof top deck and lounge with bar, big screen TV’s and fire features Dog park Solar water heating Solar PV Co-work space Extra storage facilities 24 Hour package pick up and drop off system Highspeed Electric Elevators



Apartment Homes:

Features: Gourmet stainless steel “Jenn-Air” kitchen appliances AT&T U-Verse with fiber cable to the units and 1G internet speeds Stone countertops Designer cabinets 9’-11’ ceilings High efficiency “Whirlpool” washer and gas dryer in units Large private balconies Private yards (selected units) Fireplaces (some units) Oversized walk-in closets with custom shelving Energy efficient dual glazed windows throughout Upgraded finishes throughout Low VOC carpets, paints, and adhesives



Related Posts: