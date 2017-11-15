Police Arrest Glendale Man After Laser Attack on Police Helicopter

A Burbank man was taken into custody after shining a laser light at a police helicopter Friday night.

According to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green, the Joint Air Support Unit (helicopter) was struck by a laser light while flying over the Burbank hillside on routine air patrol. The Tactical Flight Officers reported the laser coming from the 700 block of East Cedar Ave on November 10, at about 7:45 pm.

Green said that Police Officers responded to the area and were directed to an apartment building where the suspect was last seen. Officers found the suspect and contacted him.

He was identified as Narbeh Abedi, a 32-year-old man from Glendale. Abedi admitted to shining a laser at the police helicopter. The laser device was recovered. Abedi was placed under arrest and booked for shining/discharging a laser device at an aircraft while in-flight.

This was not the first incident in the area and the helicopter had been struck before although they were not able to find a suspect before.

The Burbank Police remind the public of the dangers and serious penalties of pointing a laser at an aircraft. Laser strikes can temporarily blind a pilot and lead to catastrophic consequences. The act of shining a laser at an aircraft is a felony. For example, in 2014, a man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted by a federal grand jury of pointing a laser light at a Fresno police helicopter.

Related Posts: