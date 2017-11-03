Royalty Announced at BIG GAME

Both Burroughs and Burbank announced their Homecoming Courts in ceremonies held before the BIG GAME Friday, November 3. (Photography by Ross A. Benson)

From Burbank High:

Representing the Burbank Freshman Class are:

Princess Yazmin Razavi and Prince Mario Rodriguez

Representing the Burbank Sophomore Class are:

Princess Katie Rojas and Prince Sebastian Causarano

Representing the Burbank Junior Class are:

Princess Meg Pendarvis and Prince Aleko Brice

Representing the Burbank Senior Class are:

Princess Nikki Howell and Prince Bryan Velasquez

Princess DJ Duplessis and Prince Kaydon Spens

Representing the Burbank Senior Class:

2017 Homecoming Queen Haven Dragomer and King Louie Torres

From Burroughs High:

From Burroughs Senior Class are:

Princess Hailee Zacariaz and Prince Hakeem Hickman

From Burroughs Senior Class are:

Princess Kelly McKeehan and Prince Spencer Hummel

From Burroughs Senior Class are:

Princess Lauren Hardy and Prince Cole Kaitz

From Burroughs Senior Class are:

Princess Sophia Kaloustian and Prince Louie Kahn

From Burroughs Senior Class:

2017 Homecoming Queen Leah Davis and King Cerain Baker

