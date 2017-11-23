Salvation Army with Sunrise Rotary Serves Up Thanksgiving Meals for over 300

Wednesday evening the smell of cooked turkey and all the fixings were in the air at the Burbank Salvation Army. Members of Sunrise Rotary, along with a slew of volunteers, served up over 300 meals to guests.
Turkeys were donated by Handy Market and cooked at a local hotel with mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, green beans, stuffing and all the pumpkin pie one could enjoy were served by many volunteers.
Here is a photo gallery of a good time had by all: ( Click on any picture to see a larger view)
