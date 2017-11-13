Second Annual Winter Wine Walk and Street Fair This Saturday

Burbank will be kicking off the holidays in style at the 2nd Annual Winter Wine Walk & Street Fair, which will be taking over the streets of Downtown Burbank on November 18, 2017, from noon to 8:00 PM.

A celebration of wine and local businesses covering two blocks in the heart of Downtown Burbank’s shopping and dining neighborhood, the Winter Wine Walk will transform stores throughout the district into the wine-tasting event of the season. There will be 30 wine tasting stations alongside a free, public street fair located on San Fernando Boulevard between Magnolia Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue. Live musical performances will round off festivities, culminating in a free magical Snowfall from the Main Stage located at San Fernando Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

The Winter Wine Walk’s 30 wine, craft beer, and food sampling stops will showcase the finest that local merchants have to offer, giving patrons a head start on the shopping season in the company of friends, family, and delicious wine from multiple California craft wineries.

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2017

Winter Wine Walk Hours: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Ticket required: must be 21+)

Street Fair Hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Free and open to the public)

Location: Downtown Burbank on San Fernando Boulevard. The Street Fair will take place on San Fernando Boulevard between Magnolia Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue. The Main Stage and Snowfall will be located at Palm Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard.

Tickets: $45. Includes 2 oz samples at 30 tasting stops. Individuals must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID to access the wine tasting stops and to consume alcohol. Tickets will also be sold at the door while supplies last. Burbank hotels are offering two free tickets to the Winter Wine Walk when patrons book their room via www.visitburbank.com. Entry to the Street Fair, Main Stage and Snowfall portion of the event is free of charge. For more information, please visitwww.burbankwinterwinewalk.com or www.dtnbur.com.

