Student Poster Contest Winners Recognized

Students from Muir, Jordan and Luther Burbank Middle Schools and the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank recently competed in the local level competition of the Annual International Peace Poster Contest.

“The Future of Peace”, is the theme for the 2017 International Peace Poster contest, sponsored by the Burbank Noon Lions, which is the first level of competition. Winners receive $25.00 each.

Winners gathered at the Burbank Central Library on Monday, November 6 for the award presentation.

First level winners were:

Boys & Girls Club of Burbank – Ivette Silva

Jordan Middle School – Angel Quinonez

Luther Burbank Middle School – Lillian Raesler

Muir Middle School – Madison Gomez

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Peace Poster contest, Lions Clubs International established the contest to promote the awareness of world peace internationally, among youth.

Burbank government officials, students, teachers, Lions, and parents gathered for the awards presentation to honor the winners.

This is the 22nd year the Burbank Noon Lions club has sponsored the project in Burbank. Winners of this competition have the opportunity to proceed to the next level. After all judging around the world, there will be 23 Merit winners (receiving $500) and one top winner, receiving $5,000 and a special award trip.

Burbank student entries will be on display in the Burbank Central Library until January

