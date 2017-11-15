Three Juveniles Arrested for Early Morning Auto Burglaries

Quick action by Burbank police resulted in the arrest of three minors near Hollywood Way and Clark who were spotted by a Burbank resident early Wednesday morning, November 15.

According to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, a call was received at about 2:35 am after a resident saw three suspects inside of his neighbor’s truck in the 700 block of N. Maple St.

Burbank Police arrived within minutes and detained all three suspects, who were positively identified by the witness.

The suspects are responsible for thefts/attempted theft from three motor vehicles, including damage to the truck (vandalism).

All three suspects were minors – two from North Hollywood and one from Burbank. All three were arrested, booked, and released to a parent pending a future court date.

