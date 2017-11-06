UMe Credit Union Hosts Holiday Toy Drive

UMe Credit Union announced that it will be participating in the Burbank Coordinating Council’s Holiday Basket program. In the spirit of “people helping people” (a cornerstone of the credit union social mission), UMe is collecting new and unwrapped toys to help local families in need. Donations can be dropped off in UMe’s lobby from November 6 – December 10, 2017 during business hours.

The credit union is hosting the toy drive through UMeHelps, an initiative that allows its members and the Burbank community at large to give back to local charities and individuals needing assistance. UMeHelps supports local organizations with food and clothing drives, pet adoptions and fundraising efforts. Additionally, it promotes awareness of local programs that require community support.

UMeHelps is happy to support the Burbank Coordinating Council.

For 84 years, Burbank Coordinating Council has been helping Burbank families in need. Each year, through their partnership with organizations and community members, they supply and deliver Holiday Baskets to over 500 local families. This year, the number will exceed 700! The program connects families in need in our community with people and organizations that are willing to adopt families and provide them with food and gifts for their children for the Holidays. The Coordinating Council supplies the baskets for all of the families that are not adopted (they supplied 200+ in 2016… and they anticipate 400+ this year).

Suggested gift donation items are as follows:

° Action Figures & Collectibles ° Arts & Crafts Items ° Bikes, Skates & Skateboards ° Blocks ° Board Games & Cards ° Books ° Building & Construction Sets ° Cars, Trucks & Accessories ° DVDs ° Dolls & Accessories ° Electronics ° Learning & Educational Toys ° Legos ° Movie Theatre Gift Cards ° Musical Instruments ° Play Vehicles ° Pretend Play & Dress Up ° Puppets ° Puzzles ° Radio Control Toys ° Sports & Outdoor Play Items ° Teen Gifts: Shaving Kits, Cologne, Make-Up, Nail Polish, Hair Styling Equipment & Accessories, Jewelry, Backpacks, Totes, Purses, Gift Cards, etc.

NOTE: Donation items received after this year’s Holiday Basket shopping dates will be added to next year’s UMeHelps donation drive.

UMe is located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the Magnolia Park area of Burbank.

