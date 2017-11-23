YMCA Turkey Trot Draws Nearly 2,000 Runners – (Results)

The Burbank YMCA held it’s annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning and a record number of participants racing in either the 5k or 10k divisions.

Runners braved the warm temperatures and were seen wearing as little as running shorts and tennis shoes, some were even spotted in turkey hats and Tutu dresses. Dogs, kids, and friends ran the race finishing prior to 10 am, just in time to run home and put their turkeys in the oven.

Click here to see the results!

Here are some pictures from today’s event: ( Click on any pictures to see a larger view)

