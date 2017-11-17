International Flamenco Dancer Maria Bermudez Thrills at El Portal Theatre This Weekend

Looking for something different to do this weekend, then go see East L.A. native and internationally acclaimed flamenco dancer Maria Bermudez dance her way into out hearts at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on Saturday and Sunday night.

She is bringing her Sonidos Gitanos (Gypsy Sounds) back to Los Angeles for two nights only. Sonidos Gitanos has given audiences the unique opportunity to experience Flamenco in its most authentic form, laced with spontaneity, improvisation and highlighting the most accomplished dancers. The dancing queen will be joined on stage by singers Ana de los Reyes and Miguel Rosendo, Gypsy violinist Bernardo Parilla and guitarist Jesus Alvarez. Along with Dancers direct from the Linda Vega Dance Studio in Santa Barbara and special guest artist Pedro Córdoba.

Bermudez is one of the few foreigners who has studied with Gypsy artists and she has been collaborating with them for over two decades. Throughout her career she has performed at the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Theater in New York City and at the birthplace of the dance during the Festival Flamenco de Jerez in Spain.

It is a night unlike any other, so why not go enjoy the unique experience this weekend. Maria Bermudez’s Sonidos Gitanos performs on Saturday, November 18th at 8p and Sunday, November 19th at 6p. Tickets range from $40–$75. El Portal MainStage Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood. For tickets and information call (818) 508-4200 or go to www.elportaltheatre.com.

