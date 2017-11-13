Burbank Elks Host Dinner And Dance For Veterans

By On November 13, 2017

Leave a reply

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Burbank Elks Lodge  1497 hosted over 100 guests, including several people from Sepulveda Veterans Administration on Wednesday, November 8. Attendees enjoyed dinner, entertainment and friendship with fellow veterans.

Burbank Vice Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy was on hand to present a certificate to the Burbank Elks Lodge and its members and officers.

Here is a photo gallery from the event.

 

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *