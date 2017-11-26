Arrest Reports for November 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



November 1st

Jacob Thomas Parr, 35 of Burbank

12:14a Orange Grove and San Fernando

Drunk in Public

Thomas John Pietch, 32 of Burbank

1:30a 1013 N Lake

Assault & Battery

Adrian Salvatore Zoida, 37 of Van Nuys

3:40p 900 N Third

Failure to Appear for Traffic Ticket, Driving on a Suspended License,

Edwin Matos, 55 of Burbank

6:30p Walmart

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, Carrying A Switchblade, Arson

Stephen Michael Townsend, 50 of Burbank

9:20p Redacated

Possession of Methamphetamine, Violating a Restraining or Protective Order, Domestic Battery

Ethan Frances Cutkosky, 18 of Burbank

11:20p Lamer and Olive

DUI

November 2nd

Gina Marie Tafoya, 41 of Pasadena

7:50a 1800 Empire

Drunk in Public

Jamaal Lavonte Richmond, 31 of Los Angeles

11:27a Jail Lobby

Criminal Trespass

Paul Alan Buck, 31 of Burbank

4:15p Redacted

Corporal Injury To Spouse

Edwin Jesus Hernandez, 21 of North Hollywood

6:40p Fry’s

Petty Theft

John Garland Backer, 31 of Los Angeles

8:45p California and Olive

DUI

Johnny Haskins, 31 of North Hollywood

9:35p Empire and Avon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jarrod Adam Houx, 34 of Los Angeles

9:20p 210 E Magnolia

Criminal Trespass

Jaime Antonio Vanegas, 28 of Burbank

11:00p Redacted

Assault & Battery, Corporal Injury To Spouse

Jennifer Mila Herman, 18 of Burbank

11:07p 1312 N Parish

DUID

November 3rd

Carlos Mayorquin, 45 of Los Angeles

12:30a Verdugo and Hollywood Way

Assault & Battery

David Petrosiants, 28 of Van Nuys

2:30a Lake and Alameda

Driving Without a License

Jose Carlos Ibarra, 27 of San Fernando

2:30a Ulta

Possession of Methamphetamine

Robert James Varela, 23 of Fresno

3:15p Kling and Clyborn

Drunk in Public, Theft of Lost Property

Noriar Kantzabedian, 31 of Burbank

3:50p San Jose and Kenneth

Identity Theft, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft, Possession of Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kevin Christopher Bohan, 30 of Studio City

4:20p 1501 Pass

Driving Without a License, Possession of Tear Gas

Joshua Anthony Marsh, 33 of North Hollywood

4:25a 2562 N Buena Vista

Probation Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Burglary

Andrew Marshall McKay, 25 of Burbank

8:20p Burbank and Whitnall

Vandalism

Brett Joseph Kyle, 47 of Pasadena

8:10p Empire and Lincoln

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance

Sean Drouillard, 29 of Los Angeles

9:00p Olive and Glenoaks

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Carolyn Joy Ortiz, 48 of Cypress

9:30p 2900 N San Fernando

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Eric Hernandez, 26 of Sun Valley

10:25p 550 N Third

DUI

November 4th

Hitendra Golakiea, 53 of Burbank

10:00p Redacted

Domestic Battery

Gabriel Farias, 31 of Los Angeles

10:00p San Fernando and Buena Vista

Parole Violation, False Identification to a Police Officer

Mark Gregory Cote, 35 of Lancaster

10:20p Thornton and Hollywood Way

False Impersonation, Possession of Methamphetamine, Felon with a Firearm

Rooben Megerdichian, 58 of Burbank

11:40p 5 W Olive

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Ovsep Zendshardzlawan, 31 of Glendale

11:55p Clyborn and Riverside

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, False Identification to a Police Officer

November 5th

Diana Analco, 21 of Burbank

1:18a Provedencia and San Fernando

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Garik Aroutionian, 22 of Glendale

3:10a Glendale PD

Burglary

Bernice Ann Lopez, 35 of Culver City

4:30a Olive and Sixth

Drunk in Public, Possession Deadly Weapon

Damari Cristine Alvarez, 31 of Burbank

4:17a 801 Irving

DUI

Jane Doe, 30 of Burbank

5:30a Magnolia and Rose

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest

Ambartsum Eric Arutyunyan, 34 of Los Angeles

11:55a Fry’s

False Identification to a Police Officer, Petty Theft

Andrew Varadi, 28 of Burbank

12:50p 344 N Sparks

Possession of Child Pornography

Ashley Gabriel Balajadia, 27 of Burbank

9:50p 1819 Glenoaks

Driving With a Suspended License

November 6th

Jimmi Mendez, 18 of Van Nuys

3:36a Riverside and Hollywood Way

Vandalism, Petty Theft

Andrew Ramon Quintana, 46 of Hesperia

10:30a 222 S Victory

Burglary

Jason Ivan Maldonado, 24 of Sun Valley

1601 N Victory

Drunk in Public, Petty Theft

Jimmy Mendez Jr, 18 of Van Nuys

4:15p Orange Grove and Sixth

Petty Theft

Donis Romero, 38 of Panorama City

4:45p 2301 Riverside

Criminal Threats, DUI

Federico Fagiani, 78 of Burbank

5:10p 602 Griffith Park

Drunk in Public, Violating A Court Order

Oscar Castañeda Avila, 20 of Van Nuys

7:30p Redacted

Domestic Battery, Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Burglary, Child Endangerment, Kidnapping

Loretta Lynn Lohe, 53 of Burbank

8:10p Victory and Hollywood Way

Drunk in Public

Demetrese Noel Jackson Jr, 27 of Burbank

8:30p San Fernando and Olive

Assault & Battery, Assault & Battery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest

November 7th

Juan Pablo Ferrero, 39 of North Hollywood

12:05a Mariposa and Chestnut

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery

Gilberto Avila, 18 of Panorama City

12:05a Mariposa and Chestnut

Possession of Methamphetamine

Rosa Lopez, 18 of Van Nuys

12:05a Mariposa and Chestnut

Battery With Serious Bodily Injury

Caroline Anna Jetter, 46 of Oak Park

12:07p BPD Jail

Annoying Phone Calls

Hovik Mkrtchyan, 28 of Burbank

9:45p Redacted

Domestic Battery

November 8th

Antonio Gracian, 23 of Burbank

1:05a Alameda and Chavez

Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Randy Rhinehart, 55 of Little Rock

2:57a Victory and Fairview

DUI, Possession of Drugs for Sale

Robert Preston Heasley, 44 of Burbank

10:30a 2212 Peyton

Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass

Mark Alvin Morey, 54 of Burbank

10:45a 101 N Victory

Drunk in Public

Christopher Lewis, 28 of Los Angeles

2:40p LAPD Hollywood

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Araceoy Hernandez, 33 of Sun Valley

7:15p 4420 Victory

Drunk in Public, Failure to Appear, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Prostitution & Solicitation

Alek Ferrar, 25 of Sun Valley

7:45p Burbank and Victory

Vandalism

November 9th

Ronald John Makerove, 73 of Los Angeles

3:39a LAPD Metro

Petty Theft

Kevan Kaleo Tanigawa, 35 of North Hollywood

3:30a Glendale Police

Bringing Contraband into Jail

José Serrano, 35 of North Hollywood

8:30a Redacted

Criminal Trespass, Bringing Contraband into Jail, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Corporal Injury To Spouse

Ascencion C Murguia, 41 of El Monte

4:15p Whitnall and Burbank

Possession of Methamphetamine

Andre Romone McLeod, 44 of North Hills

5:00p Home Depot

Grand Theft

Mary Nsean Shukurian, 26 of Burbank

7:30p Target

Petty Theft

Hurik Ratevs Grigoryan, 51 of Burbank

7:30p Target

Petty Theft

Shane Edward Lauzon, 22 of Eugene

6:20p Walmart

Failure to Appear, Burglary, Petty Theft, Resisting Arrest

November 10th

Luis Alfredo Resendez, 24 of Sun Valley

1:50a Magnolia and First

DUI

Andrea Lynn Gabris, 49 of Burbank

1:55p Burbank and San Fernando

Drunk in Public

Ryan Michael Lytle, 30 of Burbank

3:45 K-Mart

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft

Bryan Emilio Mendizabal, 33 of North Hollywood

10:05p Oak and Main

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Narbeth Abedi, 32 of Burbank

8:15p 730 E Cedar

Discharge of a Laser at an Aircraft

Anthony Don Bingham, 38 of Burbank

11:50p San Fernando and Valencia

Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

November 11th

David Gomez, 49 of Panorama City

1:00a LAPD Van Nuys

Petty Theft, Grand Theft

Arturo David Tovar, 23 of Burbank

1:50a Hollywood Way and Winona

Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, False Impersonation

Andrew John Osborne, 26 of Burbank

4:40a 1222 N Clyborn

Drunk in Public

Tani Renee Mccollough, 54 of Van Nuys

4:45a 2100 Empire

Criminal Trespass

Barry Olsen, 44 of Los Angeles

12:33p 4420 W Magnolia

Failure to Appear, Drunk in Public

Baltazar Alvarez-Salinas, 22 of Whittier

7:20p Glenoaks and Cambridge

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

November 12th

Brittany Raquel Fesperman, 25 Burbank

1:30a First and San Fernando

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Servino Vonson Baca, 25 of Burbank

4:25a Glenoaks and Cypress

DUI

Toros Toni Kirakosyan, 27 of Los Angeles

6:45a 2439 Orchard

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aven Avethis Misiryan, 20 of North Hollywood

9:50a 2415 San Fernando

Bringing Contraband into Jail, DUID

Latifah Asad Cresell, 26

11:20a 333 N Screenland

Driving With a Suspended License

Avis Avanesyan, 23 of Glendale

2:35a Fry’s

Petty Theft

Haybert Davoudian, 27 of Glendale

3:30p 2352 N Sparks

Burglary, Parole Violation

Roberto Ramirez, 25 of Lakeview Terrace

3:15p 200 E Cypress

Drunk in Public

Charlie Hrach Mirzakhanyan, 39 of Burbank

6:52a Redacted

Domestic Battery

Paul Guadalupe Gonzales, 44 of Pasadena

9:50a Pasadena Police

Petty Theft, Defrauding An Innkeeper

Evan Crevecoeur, 31 of North Hollywood

9:20p 1612 Naomi

Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass, Burglary

Roberto Ramírez, 25 of Lakeview Terrace

11:10p 150 S San Fernando

Resisting Arrest, Drunk in Public

November 13th

Alex Gaines Jr, 45 of Burbank

10:00a 3516 W Magnolia

Vandalism, Failure to Appear

Panagiotis Anastassios Bravo, 24 of North Hollywood

10:15a 1124 Clybourn

Driving With a Suspended License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine

Kaylah Louise Rubish, 26 of North Hollywood

10:35a 1124 Clybourn

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine

Jason William Kelley, 35 of Burbank

1:00p Aiport

Grand Theft

Quintero Adriana, 33 of Burbank

1:45p Vicroy Park

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

November 14th

Gregory Scott Loving, 36 of Burbank

2:00p McCambridge Park

Loitering in a Park

Vazquez Julio Alberto, 27 of Pacoima

2:35a Scott and Walnut

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Gonzalo Espinoza, 39 of Palmdale

2:50a Burger King

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Eric Preston Jacobs, 70 of Burbank

5:54a Redacted

Domestic Battery

Carlos Enrique Salas, 32 of Burbank

7:30a Vanowen and Vanowen

Failure to Appear for Traffic Ticket

Gary Krikor Gulesserian, 57 of Glendale

9:20a BPD Jail Lobby

Criminal Trespass

Jessica Guzman Gonzalez, 37 of Burbank

10:45a Olive and Orchard

Drunk in Public

Elizabeth Louise Routenberg, 34 of Burbank

12:40p Redacted

Possession of Methamphetamine, Domestic Battery

Donald Charles Schneider, 74 of Jail Burbank

3:35p BPD Lobby

Disturbing The Peace

Daniel Lee Moyer, 48 of Burbank

2:40p 1800 Empire

Drunk in Public, Petty Theft

Quenetze Isaac Angel, 33 of Sylmar

4:10p 2600 W Victory

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Petty Theft

Desiree Irene Bernal, 23 of Pacoima

5:00p 1301 Victory Place

Grand Theft

Susana Tatevosian, 50 of Burbank

7:00p Pepper and Pacific

Petty Theft, Robbery

Courtney Carlo Francies, 33 of Burbank

10:05p 1321 Victory

Petty Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

November 15th

Adrian Madrigal Jr, 28 of Sun Valley

9:00a 12420 San Fernando

Gang Enhancements, Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Dino Michael Mellett, 50 of Sun Valley

8:45a 11139 Penrose

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited From Possessing Firearm Due to Conviction or Mental

Robert Raymond Resendez, 45 of Pasadena

1:30p Thornton and Frederick

Resisting Arrest

Gegham Badalyan, 38 of Burbank

3:30p 516 Cedar

Driving With a Suspended License

Oscar Alejandro Guerrero, 30 of North Hollywood

3:30p Thornton and Hollywood Way

Appropriation of Lost Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robert Oliver Jones, 30 of Burbank

3:30p Thornton and Hollywood Way

Appropriation of Lost Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dennis Wayne Garner, 42 of Gardenia

4:30p Target

Petty Theft

Julia Elizabeth Powell, 26 of Granada Hills

4:30p Victory and Lake

Possession of Controlled Substance

Kevin Robert Bayes, 30 of Granada Hills

4:30p Victory and Lake

Petty Theft, Transport of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

November 16th

Antonio Garcia, 27 of Los Angeles

24 Hour Fitness

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Completed Check: With Intent to Defraud

Steve Andrew Ramos, 23 of Long Beach

1:30a Fredrick and Empire

Driving With a Suspended License

Gary Makaryan, 32 of Valley Village

7:30a 4500 Laurel Canyon

Identity Theft, Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited From Possessing Firearm Due to Conviction or Mental

Fernando Diaz, 38 of Glendale

6:45p Olive and Parish

Driving With a Suspended License

Eric Manuel Fernandez, 25 of Palmdale

8:30p Ramada Inn

Possession of Methamphetamine

Casey Ryan Wisby, 37 of Los Angeles

7:25p Magnolia and Biloxi

Petty Theft, Probation Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest

November 17th

Carolin Ebrahimi, 44 of Sun Valley

1:30a 2930 N San Fernando

Possession of Controlled Substance

Forest Becowah Herman, 25 of Los Angeles

3:35a Alameda and Flower

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Tear Gas

Jimmy Marquez, 34 of Orange County

1:00p Reese and Morningside

Probation Violation

Gary Lee Bocek, 40 of Burbank

4:00p Victory and Lincoln

Drunk in Public

Damon Christian Pleis, 54 of Los Angeles

4:30p Lake and Victory

Possession of a Baton, Driving With a Suspended License

Scott Steven Shinn, 34 of Canoga Park

8:30p Redacted

DUI, Domestic Battery

Nicholas Vernon Charles Skovinski, 23 of Burbank

9:10p Glenoaks and Verdugo

Battery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUID

Nicholas Andrew Antaplyan, 19 of Burbank

9:10p 349 S Glenoaks

Criminal Trespass, Possession for Sale of Designated Substances, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

November 18th

Bryan Michael Fernandez, 31 of Moorpark

12:03a Target

Petty Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Bringing Contraband into Jail, Second Degree Robbery

Anthony Jackson Figlio, 38 of Burbank

3:45a Clark and Avon

Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine

Rafael Diaz Dalesandro, 52 of Burbank

4:20a Clark and Avon

False Identification to a Police Officer, Driving With a Suspended License

Phillip Ernest Herrera, 49 of Burbank

12:00n McCambridge Park

Public Nuisance

Ianni Anthony Patrick, 65 of Burbank

5:25p 1807 W Verdugo

Indecent Exposure

Gerardo Torres, 24 of North Hollywood

7:50p Pass and Hatteras

Failure to Appear for Traffic Ticket, Driving With a Suspended License

Rooben Megerdichian, 58 of Burbank

11:25p 201 N Front

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

November 19th

