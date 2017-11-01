2017 BIG GAME Tale of the Tape- “Facts and Figures”

By Dick Dornan
myBurbank Sports Emeritus
DATE: November 3, 2017
SITE: Memorial Field
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
SERIES FACTS: This is the 69th meeting between the two teams.
First game- 1949; Burroughs leads the series, 42-26.
- Burbank has defeated Burroughs four of the last five years; the first time the Bulldogs have accomplished that feat in the 68-year history of the rivalry.
- Burroughs has won seven of the last 12 games, 17 of 24 and 22 of 31.
- Decade of 2000s- Burroughs has won 10 of the 17 meetings.
- The two cross-town rivals have split the last 14 clashes (7-7).
LAST 17 YEARS:
2016- Burbank 36 Burroughs 7
2015- Burroughs 47 Burbank 21
2014- Burbank 16 Burroughs 10
2013- Burbank 47 Burroughs 21
2012- Burbank 37 Burroughs 14
2011- Burroughs 34 Burbank 7
2010- Burroughs 38 Burbank 35
2009- Burbank 28 Burroughs 21
2008- Burroughs 58 Burbank 22
2007- Burroughs 30 Burbank 20
2006- Burroughs 24 Burbank 6
2005- Burroughs 35 Burbank 28
2004- Burbank 26 Burroughs 12
2003- Burbank 24 Burroughs 18
2002- Burroughs 43 Burbank 31
2001- Burroughs 38 Burbank 21
2000- Burroughs 54 Burbank 36
TEAM FACTS:
Burbank (7-2, 6-0 in league)
Last League title prior to this year- 2009 (Pacific co-champs with Burroughs)
League titles (6): 1927, 1951, 1956, 1972, 2009, 2017
Burroughs (4-4, 3-3 in league)
Last League title- 2015 (Pacific League champions: 7-0)
League titles (13): 1967, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015