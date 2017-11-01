2017 BIG GAME Tale of the Tape- “Facts and Figures”

By Dick Dornan
myBurbank Sports Emeritus

 

BIG GAME “Facts and Figures”

 

        DATE:                        November 3, 2017

        SITE:                            Memorial Field

        KICKOFF:            7 p.m.

SERIES FACTS:         This is the 69th meeting between the two teams.

First game- 1949; Burroughs leads the series, 42-26.

  • Burbank has defeated Burroughs four of the last five years; the first time the Bulldogs have accomplished that feat in the 68-year history of the rivalry.
  • Burroughs has won seven of the last 12 games, 17 of 24 and 22 of 31.
  • Decade of 2000s- Burroughs has won 10 of the 17 meetings.
  • The two cross-town rivals have split the last 14 clashes (7-7).

LAST 17 YEARS:

2016- Burbank 36  Burroughs 7

2015- Burroughs 47  Burbank 21

2014- Burbank 16  Burroughs 10

2013- Burbank 47  Burroughs 21

2012- Burbank 37  Burroughs 14

2011- Burroughs 34  Burbank 7

2010- Burroughs 38  Burbank 35

2009- Burbank 28  Burroughs 21

2008- Burroughs 58  Burbank 22

2007- Burroughs 30  Burbank 20

2006- Burroughs 24  Burbank 6

2005- Burroughs 35  Burbank 28

2004- Burbank 26  Burroughs 12

2003- Burbank 24  Burroughs 18

2002- Burroughs 43  Burbank 31

2001- Burroughs 38  Burbank 21

2000- Burroughs 54  Burbank 36 

TEAM FACTS:

Burbank (7-2, 6-0 in league)

Last League title prior to this year- 2009 (Pacific co-champs with Burroughs)

League titles (6): 1927, 1951, 1956, 1972, 2009, 2017

Burroughs (4-4, 3-3 in league)

Last League title- 2015 (Pacific League champions: 7-0)

League titles (13):  1967, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015

