Burbank Football Outlasts Tustin, 55-42

When Burbank High found out it earlier in the week that it would host Tustin High in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs, Bulldogs coach Adam Colman was disappointed to say the least.

“In Week 5 or 6 we started looking at other teams in our division and we saw Tustin with all these yards and we were like ‘What do they do’ and I was like ‘Oh no, anybody but them,’” Colman said.

Colman’s nightmare turned out to not as scary as once thought as Burbank outlasted the visiting Tillers 55-42 at Memorial Field Friday night.

Tustin (8-3) operates from a wing-T offensive behind a large offensive line and Colman said he couldn’t recall Burbank having beaten a wing-T team in the past decade or so that he has been part of the program.

“It’s tough. You can’t prepare for it. You can’t get 11 scout team guys that weigh 300 pounds and just beat yourself up in practice,” Colman said.

But he praised his team for overcome obstacles.

“They battled and came ready to play. It’s a testament to the program we have built in all the years behind. We’ve learned from (losses to) Dominguez, Norwalk.”

Burbank (9-2) will now face top-seeded South Hills of West Covina next week at Covina District Field. This is the same venue Burbank pulled off an upset of Northview High last season in the quarterfinals.

Early on it appeared Friday’s contest would be a battle between Burbank running back Chadz Vang and Tustin’s KC Carr III. Carr finished with 28 carries for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

Vang had 17 carries for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Perhaps the play that turned the tables in Burbank’s favor came late in the third quarter when Louie Torres intercepted a pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. That gave Burbank a 42-31 lead and most importantly a lead by more than one possession.

“I came down and right when I turned around the ball was right there and I just ran,” Torres said.

Burbank got a great effort from junior quarterback Matthew Porras. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 282 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Drew Pendleton had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Junior Eric Harutyunyan had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Duncan Smith, also a junior, had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Vang had five receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

