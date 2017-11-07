Burbank Girls Tennis Season Concludes In CIF Quarterfinals

By Rick Assad

When the Burbank High girls’ tennis team hosted Beckman in a CIF Southern Section Division II quarterfinal match on Monday, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say it was a modern day David versus Goliath.

Though David had his day against the bigger and stronger Goliath, the same couldn’t be said for the Bulldogs as the heavily-favored Patriots prevailed 15-3.

The good news is that at No. 1, sophomore Kristina Kirakosyan defeated Beckman’s No. 2, freshman Kensington Mann at 6-1 and also knocked off No. 3, sophomore Christelle Haj at 6-2. Kirakosyan lost to Beckman’s No. 1, senior Ashley Teng at 6-0.

The other Burbank point was collected by the No. 2 doubles team of senior Krystal Hirahara and Emilie Siraki, who defeated the No. 3 tandem of junior Crystal Kim and junior Jenny Han at 6-1.

But Burbank’s No. 2 duo lost to Beckman’s No. 1, senior Emily Lu and junior Kayla Cruz at 2-6 and No. 2, junior Gnamitha Naganathahalli and freshman Isha Shah at 1-6.

This was an extremely successful season for the Bulldogs (11-5), who took third place in the Pacific League and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003.

The Patriots, who finished third in the extremely tough Pacific Coast League, now own an 18-5 overall record, with their only setbacks being a pair of losses in league to Corona Del Mar, the No. 1 seeded team in the Division I playoffs, two losses to University and one to Northwood.

In other singles action, No. 2 Alice Avedikian fell to Teng at 1-6, Mann at 2-6 and Haj at 0-6.

“We just looked at each team the same way. I don’t look like they’re better,” said Avedikian, a senior. “I just treat them like any other opponent. They were good. They’re solid players, but I don’t feel like it was my best day today.”

At No. 3 singles for the Bulldogs, junior Johana Faraj lost to Teng at 0-6, Mann at 2-6 and Haj at 0-6.

In doubles action, Burbank’s No. 1 duo of sophomore Bella Lamahna and freshman Jinette Faraj were defeated 2-6, 1-6 and 4-6.

At No. 3, junior Daisy Kim and sophomore Natalie Khachikian, who subbed for sophomore Elza Vardanyan, who injured her shoulder during warmups, fell 0-6, 2-6 and 2-6.

