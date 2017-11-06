Burbank Firefighters Stopped by Elementary Schools Teaching Fire Safety

The month of October is always proclaimed Fire Prevention Month and several times during the month Burbank Firefighters stopped by Burbank elementary schools teaching fire prevention.

Engine Companies put on short demonstrations for the children, Firefighters donned their firefighting equipment and reminded the kids if they wake up at night and see firefighters in their home not to be scared, the equipment they wear is for their safety, the masks they wear feeds them clean air, their helmets, and protective coats keep them from harms way in case of a fire.

The Engine companies showed how much and how fast they can set up and use their deck guns pouring hundreds of gallons of water if needed.

The kids got to take a tour up next to the open compartments of the engines and ask questions of the firefighters.

Some of the safety tips the kids were reminded were to ask their parents if they had an Edith plan which stands for Exit Drill In The Home, and ask their parents when they changed the smoke alarm batteries last.

The purpose was educational, the goal was to have every child know if you ever need help, firefighters are always your friend and you can talk to them. Hopefully, the experience was positive and left lasting impressions with every child present.

Related Posts: