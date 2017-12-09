Sandoval Tacos On Wheels Hosts Toys for Tacos

On Sunday, December 10th, Jose Sandoval and his team, Sandoval Tacos on Wheels, will be hosting a toy drive at the Olive Recreation Center in Burbank. Residents of Burbank are encouraged to bring an unwrapped $10 toy in exchange for a taco plate.

“My whole life, I wanted to do something like this,” said Jose Sandoval, “I’m just trying my best for the kids and Burbank. I love this city, this community, and the people.” The park is located at 1111 W Olive Ave Burbank, CA 91506. Sandoval and his team will be located near Clark Ave., near field 3 and the swing set.

Currently, Sandoval and his team are planning to feed well over 100 people. Tacos For Toys is Sandoval’s first attempt at holding a toy drive for kids. All unwrapped toys will be going to the Burbank Coordinating Council. From there, they will be given to children in need of gifts. Due to the destination of the toys, residents are also able to bring canned goods to the event.

Sandoval and his team will be serving tacos from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, but may extend hours if the turn out is strong. For updates, you can find Sandoval’s Facebook page here.

