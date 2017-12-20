Get Out Of Town!: L.A. Zoo Lights

With the holiday season in full swing, the annual L.A. Zoo Lights attraction is a popular evening activity. Once the zoo closes its doors at 5:00 p.m. and darkness falls, the lights come on and people start lining up for the 6:00 p.m. entry to the L.A. Zoo Lights event.

Although most animals are not on display, the animal-themed attraction makes use of much of the L.A. Zoo’s paved paths with festive lights, music and treats. Live reindeer in Reindeer Village and the animals in the LAIR (Living Amphibians, Invertebrates and Reptiles) are on view.

Santa is on hand for photos on certain nights, along with live music. The refurbished carousel is a popular draw and the miles and miles of lights and multiple 3D projections make for a colorful evening.

Lines can be long to enter the event, snaking through the L.A. Zoo parking lot. The usual wait to enter is approximately 45 minutes. Judging from the many families and couples in attendance, it’s a fun family outing or date night activity.

The zoo is also planning a special New Year’s Eve celebration including a dinner buffet, desserts, a cash bar, DJ dance party and a broadcast of the Times Square ball drop. Tickets are $69 for adults and $45 for children. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. More information is available on the L.A. Zoo Lights website.

L.A. Zoo Lights runs through January 7, and is closed December 24 and 25. Tickets for the regular L.A. Zoo Lights evening event start at $10 per person (age 2 and over) for zoo members. General admission ranges from $11.95 to $19.95 depending on age and the night attending.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.

