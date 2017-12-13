Burbank Fire Department’s Spark of Love Gets a Huge Help from FremantleMedia

The Burbank Fire Department’s Spark of Love program received a huge gift Tuesday, December 12, when they met with Burbank-based FremantleMedia, a local television production company of famed shows such as American Idol, America’s Got Talent, The Price is Right and American Gods, at Toy’s R Us.

Approximately a dozen Fremantle employees filled shopping cart after shopping cart with toys, bikes, games, coloring books and more, to total $15,000.

The firefighters of the Burbank Fire Department were present with a large utility truck and a truck company to help get the festive load back to the station.

Burbank Fire Captain John Freeborn, who heads up the campaign every year, was assisted by other firefighters as they all helped Fremantle employees wheel out over 25 shopping carts and load everything on the trucks.

Fremantle called the donation very successful and said they were thrilled to give back to the Burbank Fire Department and the local community.

The toys collected by Burbank Fire will be donated to Family Service Agency who will then pass out the toys to needy children in the Burbank community.

Related Posts: