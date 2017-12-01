Burbank Police Investigate Stabbing

Burbank police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a stabbing victim who was found on Thursday, November 30, around 9:15 pm.

According to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, police and paramedics received a call and responded to the area of Peyton Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. When they arrived, they found an adult male inside of a vehicle with a stab wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, it’s not known where the stabbing occurred, why, or who is responsible.

The victim was not identified if he was a Burbank resident and police are still looking for information.

If you witnessed anything you are encouraged to call the police department at 818 238-3100.

