Burbank Police to Run DUI Checkpoint This Friday

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau will be conducting a DUI and Driver License Checkpoint on Friday, December 15, 2017 at an undisclosed location within the city limits, between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 3:00 A.M.

In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. The Burbank Police Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

The deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement, using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols, has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol and drug impaired crashes. Research shows that collisions involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized, proactive DUI operations are conducted. DUI checkpoints, like this one, are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.

Motorists can expect only momentary delays as police officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing.

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP , or “DDVIP,” free mobile application for Android or iPhone. The “DDVIP” application helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for designated sober drivers, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. The feature-packed application even has social media tie-ins and a tab for the non-designated driver to call for alternate modes of transportation.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, education classes, license suspensions, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, not to mention the embarrassment often associated with arrest.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Burbank Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to “Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1.”

Related Posts: