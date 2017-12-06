Burbank Schools Will Remain Open Thursday

Message from Superintendent Hill: Schools will be Open on Thursday, December 7

We are continuing to monitor the fires in the area. Based on the current information that we are receiving, all BUSD schools will be open on Thursday, December 7. There will be no outside activities tomorrow; students will remain indoors in the air conditioning.

We realize that the fires are impacting families in many different ways. If families make the personal decision to keep their children home tomorrow, please note that the absence will be counted as an excused absence.

We will provide updates as soon as we receive any additional information.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to all families that have been impacted by the fires.

Matt Hill

Superintendent

Burbank Unified School District