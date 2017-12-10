Burroughs Presents Holiday Spectacular Frosted Windowpanes

The combined choirs with Instrumental Music along with Dance presented Holiday Spectacular frosted windowpanes Friday and Saturday evenings with one remaining show at 2:00 pm Sunday.

If you feel like getting into the holiday spirit listening to over 300 of the best high school students perform you have another chance Sunday today at 2:00 pm in the Burroughs auditorium.

Here is a photo gallery from last nights show: (Click on any image to see it larger)

