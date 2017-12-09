City Holds Community Meeting on Burbank Town Center Project

The City of Burbank has initiated the environmental review process for the Burbank Town Center Project by releasing the Notice of Preparation (NOP). This is the City’s first step towards preparing the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR).

As a part of that process, the City will be holding a community and EIR scoping meeting to discuss the proposed project and gather input on the scope of the Draft EIR on Wednesday, December 13, 6-8:30 p.m. in the former IKEA store at 600 N. San Fernando Blvd.

The community meeting which will include a presentation about the project will take place from 6-7 p.m. Immediately following will be the EIR scoping segment of the meeting, which will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m., where community members will have the opportunity to comment on the Draft EIR’s scope.

The Burbank Town Center Project is a comprehensive redevelopment of the Burbank Town Center that would introduce a new mix of uses that are intended to create an integrated neighborhood environment to live, work, and play in Downtown Burbank. Under the plans, approximately 285,000 square feet of existing retail structures would be replaced with new buildings that would include:

1,173 residences, including a mix of apartments and condominiums

a 200-room hotel

retail shopping

local restaurants

publicly accessible open space

Based on input from community members, the project revisions to date have focused on improved pedestrian connections and additional publicly accessible open space.

The Notice of Preparation (NOP) is available for review on the City’s website at: http://www.burbankca.gov/departments/community-development/planning/current-planning/burbank-town-center. The public review and comment period for the NOP will continue through Friday, January 5, 2018. Comments on the NOP can be emailed to Community Development Department’s Planning Division staff at: mporto@burbankca.gov or mailed to City of Burbank, Planning Division, Attention: Mike Porto, 150 North Third St., Burbank, CA 91502-1264. For more information about the project and the environmental review process, call the project planner, Mike Porto at (818) 238-5250.

Additional opportunities for public review and comment will be available after the Draft EIR has been released for public review.

