Holiday Decorating Contest Winners Announced

December 23, 2017

Holiday Decorating Contest Winner Tied for 1st Place 1200 N Catalina St. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

If you are looking to see some great Christmas lights this year, look no farther than the residents who dressed up their houses for the holiday season.

Below is a list of the locations who submitted their addresses for judging along with the winners selected by the City if Burbank’s Civic Pride Committee.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRIES

  1. 417 N. Sparks St. Burbank, CA 91506
  2. 713 Andover Dr. Burbank, CA 91504
  3. 700 E. Harvard Rd. Burbank, CA 91501
  4. 713 Bethany Rd. Burbank, CA 91504
  5. 1904 N. Niagara St. Burbank, CA 91505
  6. 3600 W. Clark Ave. Burbank, CA 91505
  7. 436 Bethany Rd. Burbank, CA 91504
  8. 1131 N. California St. Burbank, CA 91505
  9. 1200 N. Catalina St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER (TIE)
  10. 1316 N. Catalina St. Burbank, CA 91505
  11. 623 E. Fairmount Rd. Burbank, CA 91501
  12. 1127 N. California St. Burbank, CA 91505
  13. 622 & 620 N. Niagara St. Burbank, CA 91505
  14. 235 S. Keystone St. Burbank, CA 91506
  15. 361 N. Hollywood Way Burbank, CA 91505
  16. 630 E. Harvard Rd. Burbank, CA 91501
  17. 1226 N. Sparks St. Burbank, CA 91506
  18. 1500 W. Morningside Dr. Burbank, CA 91506
  19. 806 Irving Dr. Burbank, CA 91504
  20. 829 N. Lima St. Burbank, CA 91505
  21. 1617 N. Pepper St. Burbank, CA 91505
  22. 1505 N. Valley St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER (TIE)
  23. 651 S. Orchard Dr. Burbank, CA 91506

Holiday Decorating Contest Winner Tie for First Place 1505 N Valley Street. ( Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

COMMERCIAL ENTRIES

  1. 1719 W. Verdugo Ave. Burbank, CA 91502
  2. 113 N. Naomi St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER
  3. 3301 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Holiday Decorating Contest Commerical Winner Color Lounge 113 N. Naomi Street. ( Photo by © Ross A Benson)

YOUTH ENTRIES

  1. 703 N. Avon St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER

Holiday Decorating Contest 1st Place Youth Winner 703 N Avon St. ( Photo by © Ross A Benson)

