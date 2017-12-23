Holiday Decorating Contest Winners Announced

If you are looking to see some great Christmas lights this year, look no farther than the residents who dressed up their houses for the holiday season.
Below is a list of the locations who submitted their addresses for judging along with the winners selected by the City if Burbank’s Civic Pride Committee.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRIES
- 417 N. Sparks St. Burbank, CA 91506
- 713 Andover Dr. Burbank, CA 91504
- 700 E. Harvard Rd. Burbank, CA 91501
- 713 Bethany Rd. Burbank, CA 91504
- 1904 N. Niagara St. Burbank, CA 91505
- 3600 W. Clark Ave. Burbank, CA 91505
- 436 Bethany Rd. Burbank, CA 91504
- 1131 N. California St. Burbank, CA 91505
- 1200 N. Catalina St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER (TIE)
- 1316 N. Catalina St. Burbank, CA 91505
- 623 E. Fairmount Rd. Burbank, CA 91501
- 1127 N. California St. Burbank, CA 91505
- 622 & 620 N. Niagara St. Burbank, CA 91505
- 235 S. Keystone St. Burbank, CA 91506
- 361 N. Hollywood Way Burbank, CA 91505
- 630 E. Harvard Rd. Burbank, CA 91501
- 1226 N. Sparks St. Burbank, CA 91506
- 1500 W. Morningside Dr. Burbank, CA 91506
- 806 Irving Dr. Burbank, CA 91504
- 829 N. Lima St. Burbank, CA 91505
- 1617 N. Pepper St. Burbank, CA 91505
- 1505 N. Valley St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER (TIE)
- 651 S. Orchard Dr. Burbank, CA 91506
COMMERCIAL ENTRIES
- 1719 W. Verdugo Ave. Burbank, CA 91502
- 113 N. Naomi St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER
- 3301 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505
YOUTH ENTRIES
- 703 N. Avon St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER
