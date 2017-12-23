Holiday Decorating Contest Winners Announced

If you are looking to see some great Christmas lights this year, look no farther than the residents who dressed up their houses for the holiday season.

Below is a list of the locations who submitted their addresses for judging along with the winners selected by the City if Burbank’s Civic Pride Committee.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRIES

417 N. Sparks St. Burbank, CA 91506 713 Andover Dr. Burbank, CA 91504 700 E. Harvard Rd. Burbank, CA 91501 713 Bethany Rd. Burbank, CA 91504 1904 N. Niagara St. Burbank, CA 91505 3600 W. Clark Ave. Burbank, CA 91505 436 Bethany Rd. Burbank, CA 91504 1131 N. California St. Burbank, CA 91505 1200 N. Catalina St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER (TIE) 1316 N. Catalina St. Burbank, CA 91505 623 E. Fairmount Rd. Burbank, CA 91501 1127 N. California St. Burbank, CA 91505 622 & 620 N. Niagara St. Burbank, CA 91505 235 S. Keystone St. Burbank, CA 91506 361 N. Hollywood Way Burbank, CA 91505 630 E. Harvard Rd. Burbank, CA 91501 1226 N. Sparks St. Burbank, CA 91506 1500 W. Morningside Dr. Burbank, CA 91506 806 Irving Dr. Burbank, CA 91504 829 N. Lima St. Burbank, CA 91505 1617 N. Pepper St. Burbank, CA 91505 1505 N. Valley St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER (TIE) 651 S. Orchard Dr. Burbank, CA 91506

COMMERCIAL ENTRIES

1719 W. Verdugo Ave. Burbank, CA 91502 113 N. Naomi St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER 3301 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

YOUTH ENTRIES

703 N. Avon St. Burbank, CA 91505 – WINNER

