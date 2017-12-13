Ice Skating Rink Returns in Downtown Burbank

Downtown Burbank’s most festive holiday tradition will return for outdoor ice skating, fundraising events, and special performances at The Rink in Downtown Burbank from Thursday, December 14, 2017 through Sunday, January 7, 2018. A great way to celebrate the holidays, The Rink in Downtown Burbank is just steps away from more than 400 shops and restaurants, and the recently renovated Burbank Town Center.

Located next to Burbank City Hall at the corner of Third Street and Orange Grove Avenue in Downtown Burbank, hours of operation will be 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily, extended to 11:30 PM on Friday and Saturday nights. Cost is $10 for unlimited skating (no re-entry), plus $6 skate rental and $8 Bobby the Seal or Tommy the Reindeer Skating Aid rental.

Special events on the ice this year include:

OPENING DAY SPECIAL: Thursday, December 14 – $10 unlimited skating all day, along with free skate rental (promotion for Burbank residents only).

LEARN TO SKATE: Skating lessons will be every Saturday. Cost will include skate rental, plus the first skating session when the Rink opens to the public at 10:00 AM. Lessons are from 9:00 AM to 9:25 AM for kids (5yrs-15yrs) and from 9:25 AM to 9:50 AM for adults (16yrs & older).

CURLING POP-UP: Sundays from December 24 to January 7, Learn to Curl with Hollywood Curling, from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM. Admission is $15.

GETTING HERE: Go Metro! Receive $1 off admission purchase at The Rink for Metro Tap card holders. Take the Metro Local Line 96 to Olive/Glenoaks. It’s a 2-minute walk from there, southeast toward E Olive Avenue. Plan your trip on metro.net or call 323.GO.METRO (323.466.3876).

On Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, be sure to visit Downtown Burbank’s weekly Farmer’s Market in the parking lot behind the Community Services building. Free parking is available at numerous structures in Downtown Burbank. For details, please visit www.DTNBUR.com.

For further information on the Rink, the public is asked to please email therinkindowntownburbank@ gmail.com , or call 818.806.8551. Like the Rink at www.facebook.com/ rinkindowntownburbank !

