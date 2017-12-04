Mayor’s Tree Lighting Greets Hundreds Plus Several Special Guests

The City of Burbank held the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, December 2.

It was warm enough to leave the sweaters at home, the sky was clear and the crowd was excited to see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Mayor Will Rogers brought candy canes for the crowd which numbered in the hundreds. Special guests included Mickey Mouse and Pluto, the Red Chair Dancers, and the Muses from John Burroughs High School.

Santa Claus arrived on the scene atop a Burbank fire truck. Mickey Mouse and Pluto also helped turn on the City Christmas tree lights.

Here is a photo gallery of the evening. ( Click on any pictures to see it larger)

